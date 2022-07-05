 large image

The excellent iPad Pro is tumbling in price days before Prime Day

Max Parker
Editor

The iPad Pro is arguably the best tablet you can buy and it’s even easier to recommend at this lower price.

While Amazon is gearing up to host its annual Prime Day shopping event next week (July 12 and 13), Currys is also getting in on the deals action with some price cuts of its own. Notably, this saving on the outstanding 11-inch iPad Pro.

Currys is currently selling the 128GB 11-inch version of the iPad Pro for £699 saving you £50 off the usual RRP price of £749.

£749 is the price you’ll pay for this device if you buy it from the Apple Store, so this is a great option if you want to get Apple’s high-end slate for a little bit less.

When we reviewed the 12.9-inch version of the iPad Pro (which has basically the same feature set as the 11-inch model) we praised its fantastic performance and slick design that we called ‘the best on any tablet’. We were also impressed by the smooth display, large amounts of storage options and regularly-updated software.

Notable features packed into this tablet include the same M1 chipset you’ll find in the 2021 version of the MacBook Air, a strong 11-inch display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a Thunderbolt port for connecting up peripherals.

Flip the iPad over and you’ll find a duo of cameras, plus a LiDAR sensor for depth mapping. Around the front, the camera has the nifty ability of following you around as you move – ideal if you spend a lot of time on video calls.

Like all the other iPads, this Pro model runs iPadOS and has a fantastic selection of apps available in the App Store. It’ll also receive the iPadOS 16 update later in the year, which includes the new Stage Manager multitasking feature.

Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor
Max joined Trusted Reviews as a features writer in 201…
