The epic Pixel 7a for £199 deal is back

The Google Pixel 7a is a brilliant mid-range smartphone running the latest Android 15 operating system and offers guaranteed updates for years to come.

Right now, Giffgaff is selling the Pixel 7a for just £199. This handset launched for £399 back in 2023, so this is an excellent, excellent saving.

This phone comes with 128GB of storage and you can grab it in the Snow and Sea colours, plus there’s free delivery in the UK.

If you haven’t heard of Giffgaff before it’s a mobile virtual network operator that’s powered by the O2 network. That means you’ll be getting the same quality service and data speeds as you would on the main O2 network.

Giffgaff encourages you to sign up for an 18-month contract starting at £10 a month with 25GB of data, but you can also grab a no-contract rolling deal you can cancel at any time.

The Pixel 7a is Google’s 2023 mid-ranger, so-far only succeeded by the Pixel 8a phone that arrived in 2024. We can probably expect a 9a in the not too distant future. However, you’ll still get loads more Android updates into the future and, as a Pixel owner, you’ll get access to them before everyone else.

It’s got a 6.1-inch display OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution with decent HDR performance. It’s powered by the Tensor G2 processor and there’s 5G and support for Wi-Fi 6E too.

There’s a 64-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera. There’s access to 4K video on the rear cameras and the 13-megapixel selfie camera.

The camera is a highlight, our reviewer says: “The biggest reason to plump for the Pixel 7a is the camera, as I don’t think there’s anything this capable on the market for the price. Whether it’s daylight or night, the primary camera here is reliable and doesn’t require endless tinkering to get good shots all the time.”

We gave the Pixel 7a a 4.5-star review from Trusted Reviews Editor Max Parker. He wrote: “Google’s mid-range series of smartphones has never been this good. While I would have liked to see better battery performance, the rest of the Pixel 7a is a triumph.”