The Echo Show 8 hasn’t been this cheap in ages

If you’ve been considering smartening up your home with an Amazon Echo device for a while, you won’t want to miss this deal on the Echo Show 8.

Amazon’s most recent 8-inch smart display has dropped to just £73.99. That’s 38% – or £46 – down from its usual £119.99 price and the cheapest we’ve seen the Echo Show fall so far this year.

The Echo Show 8 is an 8-inch smart touch display powered by Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant.

The Echo Show 8 has dropped to just £73.99

This smart display is fully integrated with Alexa, meaning you can use it to check the weather, set alarms and timers, hear the news, get traffic updates, take a look at your calendar or just ask whatever questions your want.

You can also use the device to command compatible smart home devices, including lights, speakers, doorbells and cameras.

The touchscreen supports video calls, meaning you can chat with friends and family using the 13-megapixel auto-framing camera or even use the display alongside other smart devices as a two-way home intercom.

Having the device in your kitchen allows you to follow recipes on the screen, or transform the device into a digital photo frame when it isn’t in use with Amazon Photos.

We awarded the Echo Show 8 the full 5/5 stars in our review, with home technology editor David Ludlow praising the smart display’s powerful audio, clever camera and great value for money.

“With its relatively low price and huge range of features, the Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Generation) is the best smart display. It comfortably balances size against screen viewing comfort, delivering most of the features that you get in the larger Echo Show 10, just for half the price”.

As you can see from the Keepa graph above, this price is the lowest we’ve seen the Echo Show 8 drop since December and the cheapest it’s fallen this year.

That makes now an excellent time to shop if you’re looking to upgrade your home with an Echo device this spring. Head over to Amazon today to save £46 on the Echo Show 8 and get the Alexa-powered smart display for just £73.99 down from £119.99.