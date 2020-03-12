The Echo Show 5 is back down to its lowest price for a limited time

For a limited time, you can pick up the Echo Show 5 for its Black Friday price of £49.99.

When it comes to buying any of Amazon’s own-brand devices, there’s rarely ever any need to pay the full price when deals like this come around.

With the Echo Show 5 usually looking to set you back by £79.99, the smart display has now fallen to just £49.99, saving you a total of 38% on your purchase – and bringing it back down to the lowest price its ever been.

The Echo Show 5 is one of Amazon’s answers to providing visual results from its AI assistant, Alexa, sitting as the smallest of the three smart screen devices in its range, below the Echo Show 8 and original Echo Show, the only real difference being its size with features much the same across the board.

Indicated in its name, the Echo Show 5 has a 5.5-inch screen with a resolution of 960×480, with its wedge-like speaker propping it up. Offering all the functionality and helpfulness of Alexa, Amazon’s AI can now not only answer your queries out loud with its voice, but also by showing you on the screen.

Examples of utilising these kinds of results are asking for a certain recipe whilst in the kitchen or pulling up video feeds to your smart security system. Compatible with a number of smart home appliances, the Echo Show 5 can also be utilised to control your Nest Thermostat, too.

Housing a 720p front-facing camera, you can make video calls to loved ones with the option to shutter it closed, as well as the microphone for added reassurance of your privacy.

With its size, we deemed the Echo Show 5 a perfect fit for the bedroom in its diddy form-factor. However, as the most affordable of the range, many might wish to use it all around the home with an abundance of additional features including downloadable Alexa skills to benefit from.

Now down to £49.99, make the most of this £30 price drop before it shoots back in price – we can’t imagine it’ll be around for long.

