The Echo Show 5 has already seen a price drop ahead of Black Friday

The Amazon Echo Show 5th generation is one of the better smart displays out there, and it’s already seen a hefty price drop.

We’re now just a few weeks away from Black Friday, so it’s time to keep your eyes peeled for any early discounts cropping up, like this Echo Show 5 deal.

The latest generation Echo Show is now only £49.99, which is a big price jump from its original retail price of £74.99. You’ll also be getting free next day delivery, which is just a bonus on top of the savings.

It’s time to upgrade to the 5th gen Echo Show with this great deal It’s officially November, which means we’ll be seeing Black Friday deals cropping up, with the 5th Generation Echo Show being one of the better discounts. Control your smart home all from your bedside table for under £50. Amazon

Was £74.99

Now only £49.99 View Deal

The smart display packs in a 5-inch screen, which will fit in easily on your bedside table or on the counter in the kitchen. The controls are located on the top for easy access, with options to toggle the volume, microphone and camera.

This smart display also uses Alexa and should have no trouble fitting in if you already have an Alexa ecosystem in your home. You can ask it general questions, make plans in your calendar and control your smart home all from the display.

And while the Echo Show 5 is the smallest of Amazon’s smart displays, it is just as competent; you can view feeds from your security camera, toggle your thermostat and even video stream, as apps like Netflix and YouTube are supported here.

The Echo Show 5 also packs in a 1.6-inch speaker, which has a decent presence and surprisingly impressive bass, according to our review.

In our Echo Show 5 review gave the smart screen an impressive 4/5 stars alongside a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge, making it a great option for any home owner.

Key highlights include impressive screen quality, with it featuring a resolution of 960 x 480 and a wonderfully intuitive touch interface.

Make sure to keep checking back with Trusted Reviews as we’ll be giving you all the best deals in the run-up to and during Black Friday.