 large image

Prime Day UK: Click here to visit our live feed now

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Echo Show 15 has received its first ever price cut for Prime Day

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Amazon has slashed prices across loads of its Alexa-powered smart home products this Prime Day and the Echo Show 15 is no exception. 

The brand’s largest smart display has dropped from £239.99 to just £189.99 in the summer sale. That’s £50 – or 21% – off the Show 15 and the first discount we’ve seen hit the device since it was first released in 2021. 

As with any Prime Day deal this week, you’ll need an Amazon Prime account to take advantage of this offer. Luckily, Amazon offers a free 30-day trial for the service, so you can nab a few deals and get free Premium delivery at no cost as long as you make sure to cancel at the end of the month (if you decide not to keep Prime, that is). 

The Echo Show 15 is an Alexa-powered smart display with a large 15.6-inch, 1080p screen that can be viewed in portrait or landscape, either standing or mounted on your wall. 

You can use the display’s handy widget system to keep track of calendars, create to-do lists and leave sticky notes on the screen. You can also follow step-by-step recipes, control your smart home devices and stream content from Netflix, Prime Video, Spotify and Audible (and more). 

The Echo Show 15 can show personalised views for each family member to help everyone keep on top of their daily tasks. It even turns into a digital photo frame with highlights from your Amazon Photos or Facebook account when not in use. 

Save £50 on the Echo Show 15 this Prime Day

Save £50 on the Echo Show 15 this Prime Day

The Echo Show 15 has dropped to £189.99 for Prime Day. That’s over 20% off the Alexa-powered smart display, which usually retails for £239.99.

  • Amazon
  • Was £239.99
  • £189.99
View Deal

“If you want a larger screen and an Echo Show that you can wall mount, this model offers something different to the others in the range”, wrote home technology editor David Ludlow in our review. 

We found the older Echo Shows offered better audio, so if you plan on using your display primarily to listen to music, you may want to opt for a smaller Echo Show. However, if you’re looking for a large screen and the option to mount the display on your wall, the Echo Show 15 is your best choice. 

If you like the sound of the Echo Show 15 and want to pick one up for £189.99 instead of £239.99, you’ll have to act fast. Prime Day is only a 48-hour-long event, meaning you don’t have much longer left to pick up the smart display for over 20% off. Shop now to save £50 on the smart display.

You might like…

Best Prime Day Deals 2022: Xbox Series S and Apple Watch discounted

Best Prime Day Deals 2022: Xbox Series S and Apple Watch discounted

Thomas Deehan 4 hours ago
Prime Day Ring deals 2022: Secure your home for less

Prime Day Ring deals 2022: Secure your home for less

David Ludlow 1 day ago
Prime Day Echo deals: The top Echo offers available now

Prime Day Echo deals: The top Echo offers available now

Hannah Davies 1 day ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.