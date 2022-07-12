The Echo Show 15 has received its first ever price cut for Prime Day

Amazon has slashed prices across loads of its Alexa-powered smart home products this Prime Day and the Echo Show 15 is no exception.

The brand’s largest smart display has dropped from £239.99 to just £189.99 in the summer sale. That’s £50 – or 21% – off the Show 15 and the first discount we’ve seen hit the device since it was first released in 2021.

As with any Prime Day deal this week, you’ll need an Amazon Prime account to take advantage of this offer. Luckily, Amazon offers a free 30-day trial for the service, so you can nab a few deals and get free Premium delivery at no cost as long as you make sure to cancel at the end of the month (if you decide not to keep Prime, that is).

The Echo Show 15 is an Alexa-powered smart display with a large 15.6-inch, 1080p screen that can be viewed in portrait or landscape, either standing or mounted on your wall.

You can use the display’s handy widget system to keep track of calendars, create to-do lists and leave sticky notes on the screen. You can also follow step-by-step recipes, control your smart home devices and stream content from Netflix, Prime Video, Spotify and Audible (and more).

The Echo Show 15 can show personalised views for each family member to help everyone keep on top of their daily tasks. It even turns into a digital photo frame with highlights from your Amazon Photos or Facebook account when not in use.

“If you want a larger screen and an Echo Show that you can wall mount, this model offers something different to the others in the range”, wrote home technology editor David Ludlow in our review.

We found the older Echo Shows offered better audio, so if you plan on using your display primarily to listen to music, you may want to opt for a smaller Echo Show. However, if you’re looking for a large screen and the option to mount the display on your wall, the Echo Show 15 is your best choice.

If you like the sound of the Echo Show 15 and want to pick one up for £189.99 instead of £239.99, you’ll have to act fast. Prime Day is only a 48-hour-long event, meaning you don’t have much longer left to pick up the smart display for over 20% off. Shop now to save £50 on the smart display.