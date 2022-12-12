 large image

The Echo Dot is now the perfect stocking filler with this £16.99 offer

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

The Echo Dot (3rd Gen) has plummeted to just £16.99 on Amazon, making this the ideal time to pick up the Alexa-powered smart speaker right in time for Christmas.

Usually, the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) would cost you £39.99, meaning you’ll save a total of £23 by shopping today. That’s 58% off the 4.5-star smart speaker while this offer lasts. 

Not only that, but you can currently pick up two Echo Dot (3rd Gen)’s for £29.98 when you add both to your basket and enter the promo code 2ECHODOT3 at checkout. That’ll leave you with a £4 saving over buying two Echo Dots at their current deal price or a huge £50 saving compared to buying both at their standard RRP. 

The Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is the 3rd iteration of Amazon’s smallest smart speaker and features a subtle flat top design instead of taking on the 4th Gen’s round style. 

The smart speaker is powered by Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant, making it well-equipped to handle a wide range of commands. You can ask Alexa questions, get her to read the news, check the weather, set alarms, control compatible smart home devices and much more. 

This means you can do everything from switching off the lights to turning up the thermostat or locking your front door, all hands-free. 

The Echo Dot also functions as a powerful Bluetooth speaker, allowing you to stream songs, podcasts and audiobooks from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Audible and more. 

You can even pair two Echo Dots to listen in stereo or place multiple speakers around your home to chat with Alexa whether you’re in the living room, the bedroom or the kitchen. 

The Echo Dot supports hands-free calls to UK mobile and residential numbers, other Echo devices and via Skype, and can actually be used as an intercom to interact through other Echo devices in your home. 

We gave the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) an excellent 4.5/5 stars in our review.

“The Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) as a vast improvement on the originals, even though it costs exactly the same”, wrote Home Technology Editor David Ludlow. 

“The new finish looks fantastic and the new Echo Dot is a device that you’d happily put out on show. Audio has been dramatically improved, too, both in terms of quality and loudness, which makes Alexa easier to understand and means that the odd bit of music or radio is a possibility. If you’re looking to put Alexa in more rooms, then this is the device to buy”.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Keepa

As you can see from the Keepa graph above, this is the cheapest we’ve seen the smart speaker fall on Amazon since its launch and matches the incredible deal we discovered during this year’s Black Friday sale.

Head to Amazon today to save 58% on the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) and pick up the Alexa-powered smart speaker for just £16.99 instead of £39.99 while this offer lasts.

