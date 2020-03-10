You can once again buy the Dyson V7 Motorhead cordless vacuum cleaner for just £149.99.

The Dyson’s eBay outlet store is back with a number of reductions across its refurbished products, including this saving on the Dyson V7 Motorhead cordless vacuum cleaner.

With an original price of £249.99, the V7 Motorhead has dropped down to £199.99 on the official store, with this listing taking a further £50 off the price due to it being a refurbished device, now only £149.99.

Sold by the manufacturer itself, you can expect the Dyson V7 Motorhead to work and look like new. Need that extra reassurance? This purchase comes with a one year guarantee.

The Motorhead model is the cheapest of the Dyson V7 range, though no less powerful. Coming with an additional four tools and accessories, this is the ideal model for those who want to do a quick whizz around their home.

Running for up to 30 minutes, the Dyson V7 Motorhead comes with three attachments: the Motorhead, Combination tool and Crevice tool, as well a docking station and charger.

Powered by the V7 engine, the Motorhead is a motorised attachment that draws up dirt, able to utilise and shift between powerful and MAX suction modes. You can swap out for the Combination tool, which allows you to switch easily between the two hoses for different surfaces, including hard and carpeted flooring. The Crevice tool is angled just-so, allowing you to get into those dusty nooks and crannies.

As a cordless model the Dyson V7 Motorhead also offers flexibility when cleaning your home with its stick design allowing you to reach to high-up places. Even better, the V7 can then easily transform into a handheld vacuum with just one click, allowing a far smoother experience cleaning the stairs, car interiors and tops of furniture.

As is the case with just about any Dyson cordless vacuum cleaner, the V7 Motorhead also benefits from a straightforward emptying process, pushing one button to release straight into the bin – all without getting your hands dirty, so to speak.

Now with £50 off its already reduced price, the Dyson V7 Motorhead can be yours for £149.99.

