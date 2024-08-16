Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Dyson hair dryer is finally affordable

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

This Dyson Supersonic Origin hair dryer deal is more than just a load of hot air. It might just blow you away.

Right now Boots is selling the Dyson Supersonic Origin hair dryer for just £199.99 That’s an £80 saving on the £279.99 asking price.

If you slap the coupon code DYSONFNDD in at checkout, you’ll also get free next day delivery. Woohoo! These models aren’t generally renowned for their deep discounts so it’s a good opportunity to treat your hair.

The Supersonic is designed to protect your hair from heat damage, while also enabling fast drying and controlled styling. Dyson reckons you’ll decrease frizz and flyaways by up to 61%, shine can be boosted by 132% and you’ll have up to 75% smoother hair overall.

The Supersonic Origin, released in 2023, is exactly the same as the original Supersonic, with the same V9 motor as well as the same air and heat settings. The only difference between the Supersonic Origin and the Supersonic is the extra attachments you get with the Supersonic. The Origin gets you a styling concentrator but none of the other fancy gadgets.

We’ve reviewed the Supersonic, all the way back when it launched in 2016 and gave it a 4.5 star review. Our reviewer says it dries hair in nearly half the time, runs quietly and gives you smoother and straighter hair. Our main complaint was the price, but that’s negated by this deal.

Our reviewer concluded: “If you really care about your ‘do, then I reckon the Supersonic is a worthy buy. Its ability to smooth hair was particularly impressive. It could save you a fortune in styling products, and you might even be able to ditch your GHDs or those pricey Brazilian straightening treatments at your local salon.

“But it’s the speed of this dryer that puts it a cut above the rest. Because anything that buys us an extra 10 minutes in bed is a winner in our book.”

