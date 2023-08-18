The dual-basket Ninja Air Fryer is back to a reduced price

Ninja is one of the biggest and best names in the air fryer business, and this dual-basket model is a real winner. You can grab one today for under £200.

If you don’t already have an air fryer, this could be the ideal time to snap one up – you can grab the super popular Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone AF400UK air fryer for only £199, saving you £50 off the RRP.

Described by our Home Tech Editor David Ludlow as “the perfect air fryer for large families”, this five-star fryer is packed with smart features and plenty of space, making this a true steal of a deal.

Ninja Foodi Max back down to £199 The excellent Ninja Foodi Max air fryer is back down to the tempting price of just £199, making now the ideal time to snap one up. Amazon

Was £249.99

Now £199 View Deal

The most standout aspect of this fryer is, of course, the dual compartments that give it its name. These two 4.75L drawers can be controlled individually, which makes this air fryer ideal for preparing a meal with multiple parts to it, for example roasted fish with chips on the side. You can be sure those chips will be crispy too, as the AF400UK sports a ‘Max Crisp’ mode of 240°C, which is especially impressive considering many other air fryers peak at just 200°C.

There’s also some very smart cooking controls, for example the ‘Sync’ option which ensures both drawers finish cooking at the same time even if they’re on different settings, which is a very welcome idea. It also features modes as such as ‘Dehydrate’, so it offers much more flexibility than many other options. One thing to keep in mind though, is that the AF400UK cannot grill, but that’s only a small issue on an otherwise outstanding product.

Even at full price, this is still one of the best air fryers on the market, especially if you’re cooking for a family. The size and feature list make it a marvel, and the fact that it now has £50 off just makes it even better.