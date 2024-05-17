The DJI Mini 3 drone is back to its lowest price yet

Calling all amateur photographers and filmmakers – Amazon has an absolute banger of a deal right now for DJI’s latest mini drone.

Right now you can get the DJI Mini 3 for just £459, the lowest price it’s ever been on Amazon and a sizeable discount over its original £569 RRP.

If you’re looking to buy your first drone then this is definitely the best place to start as there are more relaxed laws in the UK for drones under 250g (which the Mini 3 falls under), and it’s far more portable than more premium drones on the market.

I had the honour of reviewing the Mini 3’s predecessor and I loved every minute of it. DJI knows how to make an accessible drone unlike any other company, and it’s only made the experience even better on the Mini 3.

Scoring a high 4.5-star rating, our reviewer concluded: “While not as well-equipped as its pricier Pro cousin, the Mini 3 is an excellent entry-level drone that delivers a lot for its low price. It’s easy to fly, pocket-sized, has incredible battery life and its camera performs better than anything else in this price range. Another brilliant drone from DJI.”

Of course, any comparison with the pricier DJI Mini 3 Pro becomes moot when you can get the standard Mini 3 for such a reduced cost, making it the obvious choice for folks on a budget.

With the bundled controller and accompanying DJI app, it’s incredibly easy to pull off some impressive mid-flight manoeuvres, exactly the kind that get you jaw-dropping footage for your videos.

As previously mentioned, because the DJI Mini 3 only weighs in at 249g, you don’t have to have to pass a flyer ID test but you do need to register yourself as an operator online. This makes the barrier for entry less complicated, particularly if you just want to use the DJI Mini 3 as a means of adding a bit more production quality to your content.

Already an excellent drone, the DJI Mini 3 is now made even better thanks to this hefty price cut, so if you’ve ever wanted to see what drone filmmaking has to offer then now’s your chance to take the plunge.