The classic Henry vacuum just got the Amazon sale treatment

Chris Smith

Got dog? Got dog hair all over your surfaces. The remedy? This awesome and iconic Henry Pet vacuum cleaner. Amazon has it at a steep discount right now.

Amazon is selling the Henry Pet (PET200) bagged vacuum cleaner for £139. That’s a £40.99 saving on the £179.99 asking price, for a limited time. It’s the lowest prize we’ve seen for a while on this reliable old campaigner. The offer comes with fast and free delivery that’ll have your carpets spick and span by the weekend.

This is a corded option, so there’s no need to worry about recharging the battery either. Yes, this is old school vacuuming. That mains power is boosted by a HairoBrush to grab those stubborn pet hairs from carpets and stairs. The maker says “the powerful airflow operates the turbo brush bar, actively lifting hairs from the carpet fibres and making light work of large and small carpeted areas.”

There’s also a MicroFresh filter, which can help account for some of the odours that can emanate from our four-legged pals.

It’s also made in the UK. Designed, engineered and manufactured in Britain, which is always a bonus for those seeking sustainability. This model is bagged with a large capacity up to 5-times as large as bagless options. Emptying is a mess-free experience as the self-seal tab locks in all that dust and hair.

If you’re serious about eliminating stubborn pet hair this option will be tough to beat.

