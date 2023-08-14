Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Carbon Black Xbox Series S has a tasty pre-order deal

Nick Rayner By Nick Rayner linkedin Contact via linkedin

If you’re in the market for a next-generation Xbox, this deal may be for you – the brand new, stylish Carbon Black 1TB Series S can now be pre-ordered with a pretty tempting bundle.

Saving £54.99 in the process, you can pre-order an Xbox Series S in Carbon Black (releasing 1 September) with a matching controller today for £299.99 on Amazon. Given that the console itself costs £299.99, this means that you’ll be getting an extra controller for some sweet multiplayer action at no additional cost.

The Series S marks one of the most creative ideas we’ve ever seen from Xbox; a super-slim, affordable console still capable of handling the biggest titles. It has no competition at its price-point or weight class, making it an appealing pick up even if you already have, for example, a PS5 or PC which can’t deliver Xbox’s exclusives.

One of our biggest critiques of the Series S at launch was the dismal 364GB storage capacity. However, it’s safe to say this particular model has really stepped up its game in the storage department, boasting a 1TB SSD, a much-welcome addition in a world where the memory requirements for AAA games only continues to increase. 

Beyond memory, there are plenty more positives to consider with the Series S. The specifications are truly awesome for the price, able to output games at 1440p with a 120hz refresh rate, which is more than enough to enjoy any title without feeling taken out of the moment. The previously mentioned SSD is also a big plus, greatly decreasing load times compared to the last generation of consoles. 

So, while the Series S does lack some of the capabilities of its beefier counterparts, such as 4K gaming and maximum support for raytracing, if you’re looking for a console that won’t break the bank while still allowing you to enjoy all the latest and greatest Xbox exclusives, this deal is definitely for you.

