The Breath of the Wild sequel has already had a price cut

Chris Smith

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel Tears of the Kingdom won’t be out until May, but you can already secure a discount on the forthcoming Nintendo Switch game.

Hit.co.uk (formerly Base.com) is offering The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom for just £48.85, which is a saving of £11.14 over the RRP of £59.99. The game comes out on May 12 2023.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is discounted before it comes out

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom isn’t out until May 12, but you can reserve your copy at a discount over at Hit.co.uk

It’s rare to see major first-party release from Nintendo receive significant price cuts, often for years after they’re released. So a pre-launch discount sounds like an opportunity too good to miss.

The Nintendo Switch-exclusive Tears of the Kingdom is the most anticipated game the platform has seen, at least since the arrival of Animal Crossing: New Horizons in 2020, and probably long before that.

The Legend of Zelda franchise dates all the way back to Nintendo’s first ever Famicon console and Link’s heroic adventures have underpinned every major Nintendo console since.

The open-world Breath of the Wild is regarded as one of the greatest games of the modern era, and it’d be a huge surprise if the forthcoming return to Hyrule wasn’t equally well regarded.

Nintendo has been tight-lipped about the plot thus far, but you can see the game’s most recent trailer below. It includes some brief game footage showing Link exploring a world beyond Hyrule. It also sees sees our hero free climbing and free falling from above the clouds and, at one point, landing on a new, bird-like glider.

We cannot wait for this one.

