Pay £28 a month for a decent 12GB tariff in this Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite deal.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite has entered the scene, perhaps as a connection between Samsung’s previous flagship series and the recently launched S20 family. Really, we’re still just as confused as you are, but having put the handset through the wringer, it’s definitely a mid-range smartphone worth shouting about, especially with this great contract deal.

Enjoy the reliability of O2 and 12GB of data, which, for many, will be more than enough to see you through, alongside the usual unlimited minutes and texts, all for £28 a month. With a small upfront cost of £35, this works out as a rate of £5.33 for the tariff itself once taking away the value of the handset from your total cost of ownership.

Bigger than any of the S10 handsets, the S10 Lite boasts a screen that stretches 6.7-inches, offering a flashy FHD OLED panel, which houses a punch-hole selfie camera top-centre – a design choice that has become a bit of Samsung signature.

This allows for a slim-bezel, immersive visual, though this time the screen is flat rather than the curved look we’d come to expect. It’s also worth noting colours aren’t as punchy, details not as sharp as other AMOLED displays. That said, at a mid-range price point, you’ve got to expect some compromise.

Cased with an iridescent back – think Huawei – the S10 Lite really isn’t a bad looking phone at all, even with the slightly obnoxious camera module obscuring its back panel.

With a triple camera set-up found here, the 48MP main sensor takes the charge, followed up with 12MP ultra wide sensor and 5MP macro lens. In practice, this triple-threat did a decent job, though we found colours to be somewhat muted and flat. That said, offering the likes of Night Mode for low light shooting, the produced snaps are still pretty impressive when you consider the handset’s value.

In terms of power, we noted in our review that its benchmarks match up with Huawei’s Mate 30 Pro, a true flagship handset. Even with the slightly dated Snapdragon 855 processor, then, it just goes to show tech that’s got a few years on it still offer impressive functionality. Packing a pretty hench 4500mAh battery cell to boot, battery life proved fairly solid, too.

An excellent mid-range phone that we awarded 8 out 10, pick up this ideal 12GB plan for just £28 a month, with an upfront payment of £35.

