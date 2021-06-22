The brand new Fitbit Inspire 2 has fallen to its lowest price ever

In what is undoubtedly one of the best Prime Day deals we’ve seen here at Trusted Reviews, The Fitbit Inspire 2 has dropped to its lowest price ever for the occasion.

The Fitbit Inspire 2 was already designed to be an affordable entry-point into Fitbit’s ecosystem with a reasonable price tag of £89.99, but until midnight tonight you can bag that very same fitness tracker for the new low price of just £61.49.

At that price, you’re not only looking at one of the cheapest Fitbit devices you can buy right now, but also a fitness tracker that is far more competitive with the absurdly cheap options from the likes of Honor and Xiaomi.

Unlike the competition however, the Fitbit Inspire 2 also comes with an entire year’s access to Fitbit Premium at no extra cost. Within that, you’ll have access to Fitbit’s social platform, as well as more detailed workout plans that can help you reach your fitness goals faster.

It’s worth pointing out that once the year’s free trial ends, you’ll have to pay £79.99 a year if you want to retain your access to Fitbit Premium. It’s not essential, but it will help you get the most out of your new Fitbit Inspire 2.

Speaking of which, the Inspire 2 has several marked improvements over its predecessor, most notable of which is the increased battery life. The Inspire 2 can now last up to 10 days on a single charge, roughly double of what was possible on the Fitbit Inspire and Fitbit Inspire HR.

The Inspire 2 can now also track active minutes, which is Fitbit’s revamped way of seeing how you perform during a workout, giving you a better idea of where you’re improving. Throw in the new addition of swim tracking (alongside the typical features including step, sleep and heart rate tracking) and the Inspire 2 is a great shout for anyone looking to make improvements to their health.

Remember, the deal is only available until midnight tonight – you can see the countdown on the product page if you don’t believe us. Given that this is the cheapest it’s ever been, it’s hard to imagine seeing anything nearly as good for the Inspire 2 until Black Friday later in the year.