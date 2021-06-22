Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The brand new Fitbit Inspire 2 has fallen to its lowest price ever

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Buyers' Advice Editor

In what is undoubtedly one of the best Prime Day deals we’ve seen here at Trusted Reviews, The Fitbit Inspire 2 has dropped to its lowest price ever for the occasion.

The Fitbit Inspire 2 was already designed to be an affordable entry-point into Fitbit’s ecosystem with a reasonable price tag of £89.99, but until midnight tonight you can bag that very same fitness tracker for the new low price of just £61.49.

At that price, you’re not only looking at one of the cheapest Fitbit devices you can buy right now, but also a fitness tracker that is far more competitive with the absurdly cheap options from the likes of Honor and Xiaomi.

Unlike the competition however, the Fitbit Inspire 2 also comes with an entire year’s access to Fitbit Premium at no extra cost. Within that, you’ll have access to Fitbit’s social platform, as well as more detailed workout plans that can help you reach your fitness goals faster.

This Jabra Elite 85t Prime Day deal cannot be beaten

This Jabra Elite 85t Prime Day deal cannot be beaten

Deals Chris Smith 8 hours ago
Prime Day – 3 months of Audible audiobooks for 99p read all about it!

Prime Day – 3 months of Audible audiobooks for 99p read all about it!

Deals Chris Smith 9 hours ago
Best Prime Day Deals: Last chance to bag a bargain in Amazon’s gigantic sale

Best Prime Day Deals: Last chance to bag a bargain in Amazon’s gigantic sale

Deals Thomas Deehan 9 hours ago
Prime Day bundle: Get a Kindle, case and one year of Amazon Kids Plus for £54.99

Prime Day bundle: Get a Kindle, case and one year of Amazon Kids Plus for £54.99

Deals Hannah Davies 10 hours ago
Save £99 on the Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 3 this Prime Day

Save £99 on the Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 3 this Prime Day

Deals Hannah Davies 11 hours ago
Prime Day Exclusive: Echo Dot with 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for £19.99

Prime Day Exclusive: Echo Dot with 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for £19.99

Deals Thomas Deehan 11 hours ago

It’s worth pointing out that once the year’s free trial ends, you’ll have to pay £79.99 a year if you want to retain your access to Fitbit Premium. It’s not essential, but it will help you get the most out of your new Fitbit Inspire 2.

Speaking of which, the Inspire 2 has several marked improvements over its predecessor, most notable of which is the increased battery life. The Inspire 2 can now last up to 10 days on a single charge, roughly double of what was possible on the Fitbit Inspire and Fitbit Inspire HR.

The Inspire 2 can now also track active minutes, which is Fitbit’s revamped way of seeing how you perform during a workout, giving you a better idea of where you’re improving. Throw in the new addition of swim tracking (alongside the typical features including step, sleep and heart rate tracking) and the Inspire 2 is a great shout for anyone looking to make improvements to their health.

Remember, the deal is only available until midnight tonight – you can see the countdown on the product page if you don’t believe us. Given that this is the cheapest it’s ever been, it’s hard to imagine seeing anything nearly as good for the Inspire 2 until Black Friday later in the year.

Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Buyers' Advice Editor
After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.