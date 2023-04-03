The Bowers and Wilkins PX7 S2 headphones have had their first big price cut

If you’re in need of a new pair of noise cancellers, you’re in luck. Amazon has slashed £80 off the price of its Px7 S2 headphones less than a year after they first launched.

The B&W Px7 S2 would typically cost you £379, but right now you can pick them up for just £299. That’s a 21% saving on the 2022 headphones (along with free Amazon delivery) when you shop today.

The Px7 S2 are a pair of wireless over-ears from British audio brand Bowers & Wilkins.

The headphones have an elegant design, with sculpted metal arms and oval-shaped ear cups decorated with aluminum Deco plates on the outside. Flip the ear cups over and you’ll find memory foam cushions and a soft fabric finish.

The Px7 S2 are fitted with custom-designed 40mm drivers and equipped with a total of six microphones, with the latter enabling clear calls and powering the ANC feature to limit the number of distractions when you’re out and about.

The Px7 S2 have a long 30-hour battery life with 7 hours of listening coming from just a quick 15-minute charge. You can also use the Bowers & Wilkins Music App to fine-tune the sound and call upon your device’s voice assistant.

We gave the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 a glowing 4.5/5-star review, with TV & audio editor Kob Monney writing:

“Excellent sound, terrific wireless performance, great aesthetics and effective noise cancellation – the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 headphones improve upon the PX7 in a number of ways. Sony and Bose beat them for noise cancellation, but the Px7 S2 offer one of the finer listening experiences at their price”.

As you can see from the Keepa graph above, this price is by far the cheapest these headphones have fallen on Amazon since they first launched last summer. That makes this the perfect time to shop if you’re looking for some noise-cancellers to listen to music and podcasts at home, jam out at the office or quiet down distractions during a long flight.

