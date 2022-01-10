The Bose Soundlink Color II speaker has plummeted below £90

There’s never been a better time to upgrade the way you experience music, as the Bose Soundlink Color II is now on offer.

This premium speaker packs up to eight hours of battery life on a single charge, so you can take your music on day trips without worrying about the speaker’s battery stopping half-way through your favourite album.

And you don’t need to worry about getting caught in bad weather, as this speaker has a water resistance rating of IPX4, so it can handle splashes of water just fine – just make sure no one dunks it in the pool.

The Bose Soundlink Color II is now on offer for under £100 Treat yourself to some premium audio and listen to your favourite songs the way they were meant to be heard as you can now snatch up the Bose Soundlink Color II for under £100. Currys

Save £39.01 with this incredible deal

Now just £89.99 View Deal

And the sound quality here is nothing to sniff at; with Bose claiming it can deliver bold sound with good dynamic range, and bass bass extension.

The Soundlink Color II comes with multi-point Bluetooth capabilities too, meaning that you can connect two devices to the speaker simultaneously. Not only is this ideal for parties or gatherings, but it means that you won’t have to worry about passing around your phone every time someone wants to queue up a song.

The Soundlink Color II also features a microphone, so you can answer calls or ask assistants like Siri or Google Assistant what the weather’s looking like before you leave the house. Simply press and hold down the multifunction button.

In terms of design, the Soundlink Color II comes in Black, White and Light Blue versions with this deal. It is coated in a soft rubber to make it easy to hold and less likely to be damaged up when you’re on the move.

While we haven’t reviewed the Bose Soundlink Color II, we are familiar with Bose and its speakers in general. They often deliver premium quality audio and sturdy build quality, and since this deal also features a two-year warranty, so you’re covered if anything goes awry.