The big PSVR 2 price drop has arrived

It’s hard to argue that the PlayStation VR 2 headset, as excellent as it is, has been held back by the price assigned to it by Sony.

Now, with the Bank Holiday weekend here, Amazon has knocked almost £100 off the asking price. You can get the PlayStation VR 2 with Horizon Call of the Mountain for £474.99.

That’s 17% off the usual £569.99 asking price for the second generation headset and the flagship VR game. A saving of £95 overall.

Considering Amazon is selling the headset on its own for £500, this is a fantastic offer that gets you underway with a great game.

The PSVR 2 has a stunning 4K OLED display with 2000 x 2040 per eye resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, which has resulted in incredible picture quality. There’s also brand new ergonomic Sense controllers with haptic feedback. You will need a PS5 for it to function though as that what does the heavy lifting.

The game is the right one to include with the bundle too. Our reviewer said: “The big star is undoubtedly Horizon Call of the Mountain, which is the best VR game I’ve played since Half-Life Alyx,” wrote our reviewer. “While most games can be accused of being a shallow arcade experience, Horizon feels like a full-length adventure and shows the high potential of what the PlayStation VR 2 can offer.”

We gave the PlayStation VR 2 a four-star score and said it was a great buy if you have a PS5 and want to expand it with a virtual reality headset.

He wrote: “The PlayStation VR 2 makes the most sense for gamers who already own a PS5. I don’t see much point in purchasing a PS5 console for the main purpose of trying out Sony’s new VR headset when there are plenty of great alternatives such as the Meta Quest 2.”