The big iPhone 14 Black Friday price drop is here

You can save big on the iPhone 14 this Black Friday, as this impressive early price drop goes to show.

One of the big things to look out for each Black Friday is the massive cut price deals on the previous year’s iPhone line-up. With a hot new thing on the market (this time the iPhone 15), third party retailers look to clear some of their old stock while everyone’s in a pre-Christmas spending mood.

That explains why Very is selling the iPhone 14, SIM-free, for a price of just £649. Now, this isn’t quite the outrageous deal that the UK retailer is suggesting – the iPhone 14 isn’t selling for £849 brand new anymore.

Save £50 on the iPhone 14 this Black Friday

Very is selling the iPhone 14 brand new for £649, which is a saving of £50.

However, Apple is selling the iPhone 14 for £699, so this Very deal still represents a healthy £50 saving. It’s a very good price for a brand new iPhone.

Especially when you consider how good the iPhone 14 is. We awarded it 4 stars out of 5 in our review, calling it “a great phone with a top camera, good battery life and all the iOS benefits.”

This is the iPhone that introduced some compelling new safety features. Emergency SOS via satellite will let you use satellite connectivity if you find yourself trying to place an emergency call with no signal. Car Crash Detection, meanwhile, will automatically send out a distress call to emergency services when it detects that you’ve been in an automobile accident.

Throw in the usual dependable iPhone camera and Apple’s impeccable legacy support (this phone’s going to stay usable for years to come), and you have a classy iPhone that’s all the more appealing after this price drop.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

