The big iPhone 14 Black Friday price drop is here

You can save big on the iPhone 14 this Black Friday, as this impressive early price drop goes to show.

One of the big things to look out for each Black Friday is the massive cut price deals on the previous year’s iPhone line-up. With a hot new thing on the market (this time the iPhone 15), third party retailers look to clear some of their old stock while everyone’s in a pre-Christmas spending mood.

That explains why Very is selling the iPhone 14, SIM-free, for a price of just £649. Now, this isn’t quite the outrageous deal that the UK retailer is suggesting – the iPhone 14 isn’t selling for £849 brand new anymore.

Save £50 on the iPhone 14 this Black Friday Very is selling the iPhone 14 brand new for £649, which is a saving of £50. Very

Now £649 View Deal

However, Apple is selling the iPhone 14 for £699, so this Very deal still represents a healthy £50 saving. It’s a very good price for a brand new iPhone.

Especially when you consider how good the iPhone 14 is. We awarded it 4 stars out of 5 in our review, calling it “a great phone with a top camera, good battery life and all the iOS benefits.”

This is the iPhone that introduced some compelling new safety features. Emergency SOS via satellite will let you use satellite connectivity if you find yourself trying to place an emergency call with no signal. Car Crash Detection, meanwhile, will automatically send out a distress call to emergency services when it detects that you’ve been in an automobile accident.

Throw in the usual dependable iPhone camera and Apple’s impeccable legacy support (this phone’s going to stay usable for years to come), and you have a classy iPhone that’s all the more appealing after this price drop.