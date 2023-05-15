The best Pixel 7a deal yet has just appeared

Following on from its unveiling last week, we’ve just spotted an unbelievable Pixel 7a deal that’s perfect for anyone wanting to nab the phone.

Right now at Affordable Mobiles, you can pick up the Pixel 7a with a solid 20GB of data on O2 for just £35 upfront and only £20 a month. When you consider the total cost of the contract (£515) against the £449 RRP of the phone itself, that means you’re only paying an extra £66 in total which equates to £2.75 a month for that 20GB of data. If that’s not a bargain, then I don’t know what is.

As the latest in Google’s beloved series of ‘a’ phones, the Pixel 7a continues the trend of offering a high-end feature-set at a price that doesn’t break the bank.

Pixel 7a with 20GB of data on O2 The best bargain on the Pixel 7a has just arrived, making this the best opportunity for people to upgrade. Affordable Mobiles

Only £35 upfront

Now £20/month View Deal

In addition to its sleek design that is almost indistinguishable from the pricier Pixel 7, the Pixel 7a boasts the same Tensor G2 chip that Google had previously saved for its flagship phones, meaning that you can expect the same high-end Android experience that have put Google’s phones on the map.

Of course, the real gem of the Pixel 7a is its camera system. On the back, the phone boasts a main 64MP sensor that’s sat alongside a 13MP ultrawide lens for capturing any eye-catching vistas you come across on your travels.

In our hands-on for the Pixel 7a, Editor Max Parker wrote: “The biggest reason to plump for the Pixel 7a is the camera as I don’t think there’s anything this capable on the market for the price. Whether it’s daylight or night, the main camera here is reliable and doesn’t require endless tinkering to get good shots all the time.”

Unless you have the cash to upgrade to the flagship Pixel 7 Pro, the Pixel 7a is easily one of the best low-cost Android phones you can get right now, and a great shout for anyone who wants a fantastic camera that doesn’t cost the world.