The best EA Sports American football game in years is now half price

We’ve reached the business end of the collage football season in the United States and EA Sports College Football 25 is on sale to celebrate.

Right now at Amazon US, you can get EA Sports College Football 25 for $34.99. That’s 50% off the $69.99 asking price. You can choose the physical edition for PS5, or an instantly-received digital code for Xbox Series X/S.

The physical PS5 version comes with free delivery at no extra cost for Amazon Prime subscribers, meaning you’ll have the game in two days depending on when you order.

If you’re unfamiliar with the College Football game, it’s not just EA Sports Madden with new skins. Reviewers say that CFB 25 offers faster, more arcade-style action. Plus you’ll experience the unique atmospheres of iconic college football arenas around the nation.

You’ll also get to play through a back-end game more in-tune with the college game than the pro leagues simulated by Madden. You get to recruit top prospects, use a transfer portal to acquire new talent, and coach players towards fulfilling their potential.

There are also brilliant career modes. Dynasty enables you to build a college football program from the ground up, while Road to Glory lets you live out life as a college athlete as you plot your path to stardom.

Just like Madden though, you will be playing with real-world players, schools, and conferences. Because of the recently-enacted Name, Image and Likeness rules, the players actually benefit from being available to play in an EA Sports game.

We haven’t reviewed College Football 25, but the consensus on Metacritic is of a “generally favourable” score, with 83 from a possible 100. Those with Madden fatigue are calling it the best American football game in years.