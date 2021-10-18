 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The B and O Beoplay H9 headphones have just dropped by over £250

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Buyers' Advice Editor

Bang & Olufsen products are known for their high prices, which is why this phenomenal deal from Peter Tyson is worth talking about.

At their original price, the B&O Beoplay H9 would’ve set you back an eye-watering £450 – a point that worked against the headphones in our review – but right now you can bag that very same pair for the far more tempting price of just £199.

Trusted Reviews
Bang and Olufsen Beoplay H9 price drop

Bang and Olufsen Beoplay H9 price drop

Bang & Olufsen products rarely incur major price drops, which is why this phenomenal deal on the Beoplay H9 headphones is worth jumping at.

  • Peter Tyson
  • Was £500
  • Now £199
View Deal

That discount means that you’ll be saving a whopping £251 over what some people originally paid for the headphones (maybe break the news to them gently).

As previously mentioned, the Beoplay H9 were unable to secure a higher rating in our final verdict due to the fact that the ludicrously expensive price just couldn’t be justified when similar premium headphones at the time such as the Sony WH-1000XM3, were available for less.

With this price drop in mind however, it’s now a lot easier to appreciate the Beoplay H9 for what they are – a solid pair of headphones that are not only stylish, but also pack a robust soundscape and active noise cancellation that keeps the world out.

You might like…

Currys has docked £500 off the Asus ZenBook Duo

Currys has docked £500 off the Asus ZenBook Duo

Gemma Ryles 3 days ago
There’s a secret Fire TV Stick 4K deal – here’s how to get it

There’s a secret Fire TV Stick 4K deal – here’s how to get it

Gemma Ryles 4 days ago
Metroid Dread Deal: The 5-star Switch exclusive is now on offer

Metroid Dread Deal: The 5-star Switch exclusive is now on offer

Thomas Deehan 4 days ago
Mass Effect: Legendary Edition has dropped below £30 – here’s where you can get it

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition has dropped below £30 – here’s where you can get it

Gemma Ryles 5 days ago
The Echo Dot 4th Gen is almost back at its Prime Day price

The Echo Dot 4th Gen is almost back at its Prime Day price

Thomas Deehan 5 days ago
Our favourite phone of 2020 is now less than half price in this phenomenal deal

Our favourite phone of 2020 is now less than half price in this phenomenal deal

Thomas Deehan 6 days ago

In our review for the Beoplay H9, we detailed: “The Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H9 3rd Gen are smooth and rich. Their sound is large, and has good stereo width for a closed-back pair. And open-back models are no use at all for outdoor use anyway. Dynamics are sound, there’s zero harshness and plenty of energy to their delivery.”

Google Assistant is also integrated with the headphones, so you can rely on the AI for reading your notifications, telling you about the weather and more, all without ever having to look at your phone.

Trusted Reviews
Bang and Olufsen Beoplay H9 price drop

Bang and Olufsen Beoplay H9 price drop

Bang & Olufsen products rarely incur major price drops, which is why this phenomenal deal on the Beoplay H9 headphones is worth jumping at.

  • Peter Tyson
  • Was £500
  • Now £199
View Deal

You won’t be racing for the charger either as the Beoplay H9 can keep the action going for up to 25-hours on a single charge – more than enough to get you through several commutes and long journeys.

It’s rare to see such a massive price drop on a B&O product, so it’s best not to question it too much and just jump at it while you have the chance – at the very least, this is a great pair of headphones at a great price. You can’t ask for more than that.

Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Buyers' Advice Editor
After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.