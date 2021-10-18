The B and O Beoplay H9 headphones have just dropped by over £250

Bang & Olufsen products are known for their high prices, which is why this phenomenal deal from Peter Tyson is worth talking about.

At their original price, the B&O Beoplay H9 would’ve set you back an eye-watering £450 – a point that worked against the headphones in our review – but right now you can bag that very same pair for the far more tempting price of just £199.

Bang and Olufsen Beoplay H9 price drop Bang & Olufsen products rarely incur major price drops, which is why this phenomenal deal on the Beoplay H9 headphones is worth jumping at. Peter Tyson

Was £500

Now £199 View Deal

That discount means that you’ll be saving a whopping £251 over what some people originally paid for the headphones (maybe break the news to them gently).

As previously mentioned, the Beoplay H9 were unable to secure a higher rating in our final verdict due to the fact that the ludicrously expensive price just couldn’t be justified when similar premium headphones at the time such as the Sony WH-1000XM3, were available for less.

With this price drop in mind however, it’s now a lot easier to appreciate the Beoplay H9 for what they are – a solid pair of headphones that are not only stylish, but also pack a robust soundscape and active noise cancellation that keeps the world out.

In our review for the Beoplay H9, we detailed: “The Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H9 3rd Gen are smooth and rich. Their sound is large, and has good stereo width for a closed-back pair. And open-back models are no use at all for outdoor use anyway. Dynamics are sound, there’s zero harshness and plenty of energy to their delivery.”

Google Assistant is also integrated with the headphones, so you can rely on the AI for reading your notifications, telling you about the weather and more, all without ever having to look at your phone.

You won’t be racing for the charger either as the Beoplay H9 can keep the action going for up to 25-hours on a single charge – more than enough to get you through several commutes and long journeys.

It’s rare to see such a massive price drop on a B&O product, so it’s best not to question it too much and just jump at it while you have the chance – at the very least, this is a great pair of headphones at a great price. You can’t ask for more than that.