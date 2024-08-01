The Asus Zenbook 14 laptop is now 50% off

For anyone on the hunt after a new laptop to keep their productivity up or see them through their studies, Amazon has just dropped one heck of a bargain.

It’s rare that you see any laptop receive a 50% reduction, particularly given that we’ve just had Amazon Prime Day and yet this deal beats the price that Amazon previously offered during its exclusive sale.

If you head on over to Amazon right now, instead of forking out the original £899.99, you can now get the Asus Zenbook 14 for just £449.10. For everything that this particular Zenbook brings to the table, you won’t find a better value laptop right now.

Speaking of which, the highlight feature of this Zenbook 14 is its bright, 2.8K display which is perfect for watching content after a long day of work. There’s also a fairly speedy Intel i5 processor and 8GB RAM to back it up, meaning that you can easily blitz through word processing and any spreadsheet work that you might need to tackle in a day.

This laptop won’t be powerful enough for intensive work like video and photo editing, and the same goes for gaming, but for everything else this is a solid bit of kit. There’s also a fast 512GB SSD built-in for storing files offline and accessing them quickly whenever you need them.

There’s Wi-Fi 6E compatibility so if you have a compatible router then you can enjoy super fast connectivity that’ll see you zip from one webpage to another. Asus also claims that you can get up to 18-hours of use from the Zenbook 14 on a single charge, which should be more than enough to see you through a day’s work.

While we haven’t reviewed this particular model, it does boast a 4-star Amazon rating based on 184 customer reviews. One verified purchaser noted that “for less than £800 I am absolutely blown away by it. It’s well built, looks great and has a very good keyboard and trackpad.”

Whether it’s for work or to start the next school year off properly, this Asus Zenbook 14 deal is a must-buy bargain.