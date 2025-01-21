The Asus Vivobook 15 OLED laptop just became downright cheap

The Asus Vivobook 15 OLED is now available at such a low price, it’s downright cheap.

Amazon is selling the Asus Vivobook 15 OLED (model number X1505ZA) for £419.99 right now. That’s an £80 saving on its £499.99 RRP.

It’s a low price from the laptop you’re getting. The headline feature is, of course, that 15.6-inch Full HD OLED display with a 600 nits peak brightness.

There was a time not so long ago when we couldn’t have dreamed of getting an OLED display on a laptop for less than £500. What a time to be alive, eh?

Besides that vibrant Asus Lumina OLED display, this Vivobook 15 OLED gives you an Intel Core i5-12500H processor with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB PCIe SSD.

Don’t think that cheap asking price means that the Asus Vivobook 15 OLED cuts corners on build quality, either. It actually complies with the US MIL-STD 810H military-grade standard, meaning it’s a seriously tough piece of kit, built to be used out and about.

That display hinge is extremely flexible, too, with the ability to open out 180-degrees. Privacy is guaranteed, too, with the provision of a physical webcam shield and dedicated function keys to turn your mic and camera on or off.

You should be sorted for connectivity, too, with a varied selection including one USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a USB 2.0 port, an HDMI output, and an audio combo jack. Wi-Fi 6 is also supported.

We haven’t reviewed this particular model, but we did review the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 last year, and found it to be “multipurpose and omnicompetent” to the tune of a 4.5-star score. The Asus Vivobook 15 OLED appears to be cut from similar cloth.