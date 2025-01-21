Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Asus Vivobook 15 OLED laptop just became downright cheap

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The Asus Vivobook 15 OLED is now available at such a low price, it’s downright cheap.

Amazon is selling the Asus Vivobook 15 OLED (model number X1505ZA) for £419.99 right now. That’s an £80 saving on its £499.99 RRP.

Save £80 on the Asus Vivobook 15 OLED laptop

Save £80 on the Asus Vivobook 15 OLED laptop

The Asus Vivobook 15 OLED laptop is available at a steep £80 discount on Amazon right now.

  • Amazon
  • Save £80
  • Now £419.99
View Deal

It’s a low price from the laptop you’re getting. The headline feature is, of course, that 15.6-inch Full HD OLED display with a 600 nits peak brightness.

There was a time not so long ago when we couldn’t have dreamed of getting an OLED display on a laptop for less than £500. What a time to be alive, eh?

Besides that vibrant Asus Lumina OLED display, this Vivobook 15 OLED gives you an Intel Core i5-12500H processor with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB PCIe SSD.

Don’t think that cheap asking price means that the Asus Vivobook 15 OLED cuts corners on build quality, either. It actually complies with the US MIL-STD 810H military-grade standard, meaning it’s a seriously tough piece of kit, built to be used out and about.

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals WhatsApp Channel.

Get Access

That display hinge is extremely flexible, too, with the ability to open out 180-degrees. Privacy is guaranteed, too, with the provision of a physical webcam shield and dedicated function keys to turn your mic and camera on or off.

You should be sorted for connectivity, too, with a varied selection including one USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a USB 2.0 port, an HDMI output, and an audio combo jack. Wi-Fi 6 is also supported.

We haven’t reviewed this particular model, but we did review the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 last year, and found it to be “multipurpose and omnicompetent” to the tune of a 4.5-star score. The Asus Vivobook 15 OLED appears to be cut from similar cloth.

You might like…

You can already secure a huge discount on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G

You can already secure a huge discount on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G

Jon Mundy 42 mins ago
The epic Pixel 7a for £199 deal is back

The epic Pixel 7a for £199 deal is back

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
Nintendo Switch’s most underrated Mario game is massively cheap

Nintendo Switch’s most underrated Mario game is massively cheap

Chris Smith 18 hours ago
At over 50% off, the Pixel 8 Pro is the only phone worth buying right now

At over 50% off, the Pixel 8 Pro is the only phone worth buying right now

Hannah Davies 19 hours ago
The Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is back to an iPad-busting price

The Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is back to an iPad-busting price

Hannah Davies 20 hours ago
Shark is practically giving away cordless vacuums at this price

Shark is practically giving away cordless vacuums at this price

Jessica Gorringe 23 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access