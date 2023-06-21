Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Apple Watch Ultra just got a rare discount

Chris Smith

The Apple Watch Ultra has caused many an Apple fan to smash open the piggy bank, but you can save £50 on the asking price right now.

Amazon is offering a small, but not insignificant discount on the Apple Watch Ultra. It’s currently £799 instead of £849. This is for the GPS + Cellular version with the yellow/beige “trail loop” band, but there are smaller discounts on some of the other options.

Satisfy the explorer in you with this discount on the sturdy Apple Watch Ultra. It’s £50 off at Amazon right now.

  • Amazon
  • Was £849
  • Now £799
View Deal

Of course, you’ll get the extra large 49mm titanium casing (aerospace grade, no less) and the Apple Watch Ultra-exclusive programmable action button. It’s also got up to 36 hours of battery life, which isn’t far off double what you’ll get from the standard edition.

For the true adventurers and endurance athletes out there, this model is also water resistant to 100m, has dual-frequency GPS and has greater tolerance of hot and cold temperatures if you’re out there in the elements.

We awarded the Apple Watch Ultra a four-star review in our tests, which were recently updated in April this year. We welcomed the improved battery life, surprisingly light design, good sports tracking performance and larger brighter display.

We were a little put out by the asking price, while the design could be a little sleeker overall. Some of the outdoorsy features will get better over time too.

Our reviewer concluded: “The Apple Watch Ultra is a great smartwatch that takes everything you get from the Series 8 and gives it a design and feature set update and greater battery life to make it a much better companion on hikes and long runs as well as for more extreme use in the watery depths.”

