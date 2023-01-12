The Apple Watch Ultra is discounted over on Amazon

You can currently grab the Apple Watch Ultra for a discounted price of £819 over on Amazon.

The online retailer is offering the Apple Watch Ultra for just £819 right now. That’s a saving of £30, or a drop of 4% on the full RRP of £849.

No, that’s not an enormous saving on a smartwatch that’s two or three times more expensive than most other premium smart watches. But it’s worth remembering that the Apple Watch Ultra only hit the market in September, and that it’s very much the apex predator of the smartwatch world. For there to be any discount at all at this point is notable.

How can a smartwatch possibly be worth more than £800? Our 4-star review outlines precisely how.

“The Apple Watch Ultra is a great smartwatch that takes everything you get from the Series 8 and gives it a design and feature set update and greater battery life to make it a much better companion on hikes and long runs as well as for more extreme use in the watery depths,” we concluded.

This is a smartwatch that’s been built to a military-grade MIL-STD-810H spec, meaning it can operate in extreme temperatures. It’s also EN13319 certified, meaning it’s safe for recreational diving to a maximum of 40m.

Beyond that, this is simply the biggest and best smartwatch that Apple has ever made. It’s got a huge 410×502-pixel set in a chunky 49mm case, with an outstanding maximum brightness of 2,000 nits.

Battery life, meanwhile, lasts up to 60 hours in low power mode and 36 hours in normal use. That’s the best yet.

All in all, it’s a smartwatch built for the more extreme end of fitness tracking. It has no equal, which makes the fact that the Apple Watch Ultra has been discounted all the more appealing for a certain kind of outdoorsy type.