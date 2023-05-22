The Apple Watch Ultra gets a welcome price drop weeks before WWDC

Announced late in 2022, the Apple Watch Ultra remains the brand’s top-tier wearable and this deal gets it on your wrist for less.

As part of a slew of Apple deals on Amazon, the site has chopped nearly £90 off the Apple Watch Ultra’s usual £849 price tag. This brings it down to a more palatable £759.99

This 10% saving makes this the cheapest we’ve seen this particular version of the Apple Watch Ultra drop to on Amazon since its release.

The model included in this offer comes with the Yellow/Beige Trail Loop in a M/L size. You can of course swap this strap out for any other compatible strap if it isn’t to your tastes.

The Apple Watch Ultra is an exceptional smartwatch that combines the best features of the Series 8 with an updated design, enhanced features, and extended battery life, making it an ideal companion for outdoor activities. It also stands as the largest smartwatch ever created by Apple with a 410×502-pixel display housed within a robust 49mm case.

The Apple Watch Ultra gets a welcome price cut weeks before WWDC As part of a slew of Apple deals on Amazon, the site has chopped nearly £90 off the Apple Watch Ultra’s usual £849 price tag. This brings it down to a more palatable £759.99 Amazon

Save 10%

Now £759.99 View Deal

Regarding battery life, the Apple Watch Ultra impressed our reviewer, offering up to 60 hours in low power mode and 36 hours under everyday use, making it the longest-lasting option yet. In our tests, the Ultra lasted around double that of the regular Apple Watch,

The fact that the Apple Watch Ultra is currently discounted adds even more appeal for individuals who enjoy outdoor pursuits. It meets the rigorous MIL-STD-810H military-grade specification, allowing it to withstand extreme temperatures. Additionally, it holds the EN13319 certification, ensuring its safety for recreational diving up to a depth of 40 meters.

This deal also comes a few weeks before WWDC 2023, the developed-focused event when we will likely hear details of the next version of the software that powers the Apple Watch series. This will hopefully include some new features specific to the Ultra wearable.