Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 finally has a much needed price cut

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

The price for the Apple Watch Ultra 2 has remained largely steadfast since launch but now it’s taken quite the plunge at Amazon.

No longer is the watch tacked with his high £799 RRP, instead you can now bag the premium wearable for £699, saving you a massive £100 in the process.

According to the price history tracker Keepa, this is the lowest rate that Amazon has sold the Apple Watch Ultra 2 for, and there’s no telling exactly how long the deal will be available for so if you have been holding out for a discounted upgrade, now’s your chance.

All-time low for the Apple Watch Ultra 2

All-time low for the Apple Watch Ultra 2

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 has just plummeted to its lowest price yet on Amazon, letting you save a massive £100 off the RRP.

  • Amazon
  • Was £799
  • Now £699 (lowest price yet)
View Deal

It’ll come as little surprise to know that the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy right now. Apple finally took the competition directly to Garmin and Polar with the first gen Ultra, but its successor has brought a handful of helpful features to the table.

Thanks to the new S9 chip that sits inside the Watch Ultra 2, the device is capable of running certain Siri commands without your phone nearby, and the overall UI is noticeably faster than before.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 Price History
Apple Watch Ultra 2 Price History

The newer chip also allows for Apple’s new Double Tap feature which lets you interact with the watch simply by tapping your thumb and forefinger together. This is a particularly helpful feature when you’re on a run or workout as it’ll save you from smudging the screen with fingerprints.

The original Watch Ultra had an incredibly bright screen with a peak of 1000 nits but Apple has managed to top that with a peak brightness level of 3000 nits on the Ultra 2. What that equates to is a display that’s much easier to read outdoors, and both white and red torch modes that are more effective than ever.

Of course, all this is on top of the existing key features like the Watch Ultra 2’s rugged titanium chassis and the Action button which allows for quick access to a feature of your choosing.

While it definitely doesn’t have the battery life of competing Garmin watches, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 still excels where app support is concerned, so if you’re after a premium wearable to take with you on a run, this deal is well worth jumping on.

You might like…

This discounted 5-star speaker is a must-buy for your next barbecue

This discounted 5-star speaker is a must-buy for your next barbecue

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
This LG OLED TV just hit a surprisingly low price

This LG OLED TV just hit a surprisingly low price

Jessica Gorringe 23 hours ago
This Galaxy S23 FE deal made us do a double-take

This Galaxy S23 FE deal made us do a double-take

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Marathon runners need to see this Garmin deal

Marathon runners need to see this Garmin deal

Chris Smith 2 days ago
This contract makes the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra affordable

This contract makes the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra affordable

Jessica Gorringe 2 days ago
This iPhone 14 deal gets you tons of data for a low cost

This iPhone 14 deal gets you tons of data for a low cost

Jessica Gorringe 3 days ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words