The Apple Watch Ultra 2 finally has a much needed price cut

The price for the Apple Watch Ultra 2 has remained largely steadfast since launch but now it’s taken quite the plunge at Amazon.

No longer is the watch tacked with his high £799 RRP, instead you can now bag the premium wearable for £699, saving you a massive £100 in the process.

According to the price history tracker Keepa, this is the lowest rate that Amazon has sold the Apple Watch Ultra 2 for, and there’s no telling exactly how long the deal will be available for so if you have been holding out for a discounted upgrade, now’s your chance.

It’ll come as little surprise to know that the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy right now. Apple finally took the competition directly to Garmin and Polar with the first gen Ultra, but its successor has brought a handful of helpful features to the table.

Thanks to the new S9 chip that sits inside the Watch Ultra 2, the device is capable of running certain Siri commands without your phone nearby, and the overall UI is noticeably faster than before.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 Price History

The newer chip also allows for Apple’s new Double Tap feature which lets you interact with the watch simply by tapping your thumb and forefinger together. This is a particularly helpful feature when you’re on a run or workout as it’ll save you from smudging the screen with fingerprints.

The original Watch Ultra had an incredibly bright screen with a peak of 1000 nits but Apple has managed to top that with a peak brightness level of 3000 nits on the Ultra 2. What that equates to is a display that’s much easier to read outdoors, and both white and red torch modes that are more effective than ever.

Of course, all this is on top of the existing key features like the Watch Ultra 2’s rugged titanium chassis and the Action button which allows for quick access to a feature of your choosing.

While it definitely doesn’t have the battery life of competing Garmin watches, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 still excels where app support is concerned, so if you’re after a premium wearable to take with you on a run, this deal is well worth jumping on.