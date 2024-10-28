Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Apple Watch Series 10 has already dropped in price

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Despite only launching in September, the Apple Watch Series 10 is already seeing a huge price drop on Amazon ahead of the Black Friday sales. 

Get the Apple Watch Series 10 in the new Jet Black finish for just £386.10 from Amazon, which is a massive £42.90 off its usual price tag.

Despite sporting a 30% larger display than ever before, the Apple Watch Series 10 is still 10% thinner than previous models too, which Editor Max Parker found “really makes a difference” as it feels “more comfortable as a result”.

Packed with heaps of advanced sensors, the Apple Watch Series 10 is designed to help you better understand your health and well-being data. With the new Vitals app you can quickly note changes in your daily health status, including heart rate, respiratory rate and sleep duration too.

The new Apple Watch Series 10 is already seeing a price cut

The new Apple Watch Series 10 is already seeing a price cut

Save 10% and get the new Apple Watch Series 10 for just £386.10 in this early Black Friday deal from Amazon.

  • Amazon
  • Was £429
  • Now £386.10
View Deal

Speaking of sleep, the Apple Watch Series 10 boasts multiple tools to ensure you get a good night’s rest. Not only can you track how well you sleep each night but with the new sleep apnoea tool you can be notified if signs of the often missed condition are detected. 

The Apple Watch Series 10 also works as a motivating fitness partner, thanks to the Workout app which provides you with advanced metrics and data for a range of workouts plus Training Load which lets you track the intensity of your workouts. 

Is swimming or even scuba diving your sport of choice? With the depth and water temperature sensors, you’ll see more information for your swim workouts.

Apple Watch Series 10 new watch face with dog
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Does bigger always mean better?

Pros

  • Comfy to wear
  • Sleep apnea detection is great to have
  • Faster charging

Cons

  • Battery life remains short

We gave the Apple Watch Series 10 a near-perfect 4.5-star rating, with Editor Max Parker concluding: “the Apple Watch Series 10 is the best smartwatch for iPhone users. It’s packed with health and wellbeing features, wonderful screens and more.” 

If you’re an iPhone user who’s looking for a smartwatch that sports heaps of tools that offers you an insightful look at your health and fitness data, then the Apple Watch Series 10 is a fantastic choice.

You might like…

Meta Quest 3S has been out barely a week and it’s already discounted

Meta Quest 3S has been out barely a week and it’s already discounted

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Introducing Price Point – Trusted Reviews’ US-centric deals newsletter

Introducing Price Point – Trusted Reviews’ US-centric deals newsletter

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
Very’s dropped the ultimate PS5 bundle for Black Ops 6’s release

Very’s dropped the ultimate PS5 bundle for Black Ops 6’s release

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Black Ops 6 is out now – here are the best deals

Black Ops 6 is out now – here are the best deals

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
This discounted 4K projector just made it easier to build your own home cinema

This discounted 4K projector just made it easier to build your own home cinema

Jessica Gorringe 3 days ago
One of our favourite student Chromebooks is going cheap

One of our favourite student Chromebooks is going cheap

Hannah Davies 3 days ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words