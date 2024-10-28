The Apple Watch Series 10 has already dropped in price

Despite only launching in September, the Apple Watch Series 10 is already seeing a huge price drop on Amazon ahead of the Black Friday sales.

Get the Apple Watch Series 10 in the new Jet Black finish for just £386.10 from Amazon, which is a massive £42.90 off its usual price tag.

Despite sporting a 30% larger display than ever before, the Apple Watch Series 10 is still 10% thinner than previous models too, which Editor Max Parker found “really makes a difference” as it feels “more comfortable as a result”.

Packed with heaps of advanced sensors, the Apple Watch Series 10 is designed to help you better understand your health and well-being data. With the new Vitals app you can quickly note changes in your daily health status, including heart rate, respiratory rate and sleep duration too.

Speaking of sleep, the Apple Watch Series 10 boasts multiple tools to ensure you get a good night’s rest. Not only can you track how well you sleep each night but with the new sleep apnoea tool you can be notified if signs of the often missed condition are detected.

The Apple Watch Series 10 also works as a motivating fitness partner, thanks to the Workout app which provides you with advanced metrics and data for a range of workouts plus Training Load which lets you track the intensity of your workouts.

Is swimming or even scuba diving your sport of choice? With the depth and water temperature sensors, you’ll see more information for your swim workouts.

Does bigger always mean better? Pros Comfy to wear

Sleep apnea detection is great to have

Faster charging Cons Battery life remains short

We gave the Apple Watch Series 10 a near-perfect 4.5-star rating, with Editor Max Parker concluding: “the Apple Watch Series 10 is the best smartwatch for iPhone users. It’s packed with health and wellbeing features, wonderful screens and more.”

If you’re an iPhone user who’s looking for a smartwatch that sports heaps of tools that offers you an insightful look at your health and fitness data, then the Apple Watch Series 10 is a fantastic choice.