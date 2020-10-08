The Apple Watch SE just had its first price drop – here’s how to get it

Despite the fact that it’s already marketed as the affordable alternative to the Apple Watch 6, the Apple Watch SE is now even cheaper for a limited time.

If you head over to AO’s eBay storefront and use the code PRODUCT5 at the checkout, the asking price will come down from £269 to just £255.55. It might not be the biggest of price drops, but for a device that’s only just come out, this is the perfect offer for any early adopters of the Trusted Reviews Recommended Apple Watch SE. The code expires on October 13th, leaving you with just a little bit of time left to nab this fantastic offer.

Deal: Apple Watch SE for just £255.55 (use code PRODUCT5)

For the first time ever, we now have two new Apple Watch models to choose from, with the Apple Watch 6 and the Apple Watch SE tackling different sectors of the market. If you’re someone who needs to have the most fully-fledged Apple Watch to date, with an always on display alongside SpO2 and ECG tracking, then the Series 6 is definitely the one to go for. For everyone else however, the Watch SE arguably the best smartwatch you can get for under £300.

Retaining the same gorgeous display as the Apple Watch 6, the SE still retains the premium aesthetic that you’d expect from one of Apple’s wearables. And for you fitness enthusiasts out there, the Watch SE also comes with built-in GPS tracking and internal storage, so you can track your run and listen to music without bringing your phone with you.

Given that the Apple Watch 6 feels like one of the most iterative updates we’ve seen in recent memory, the Apple Watch SE is by far the better option for most people, as its competitive pricing makes it cheaper than even the latest high-end Fitbit device.

In his four and half star review for the Watch SE, Mobiles Editor Max Parker wrote: “If you’re an iPhone user after a smartwatch then there isn’t really another choice you should consider, unless you’re after a far more in-depth running watch in which case we’d recommend a Garmin. Fitbits might offer better sleep tracking, but the OS isn’t anywhere near as mature and Android Wear is very limited on iOS.”

Whether you’re buying the Apple Watch SE for yourself or treating someone special, now’s the best time to pick one up thanks to the discount code PRODUCT5.

