Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Apple Watch 9 just became unmissable with this Prime Day price tag

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Apple’s latest smartwatch has been given a major discount in time for Prime Day. 

Right now, you can get the Apple Watch 9 for as little as £314. That’s a nice 21% off the RRP of the 10-month-old Apple Watch, making this the perfect time to nab one to track your summer hikes and workouts or see texts and notifications without getting your phone out. 

The 41mm Apple Watch Series 9 would typically cost you £399, making this the perfect time to pick it up for £85 less. That’s extra cash you could spend on your summer holidays this year, or another snazzy watch band to change up your look depending on your outfit. 

The Apple Watch 9 has dropped for £314

The Apple Watch 9 has dropped for £314

Save 21% on the latest Apple Watch when you shop Amazon’s Prime Day sale. The Apple Watch 9 is available for just £314 down from £399 for a limited time only.

  • Amazon
  • Was £399
  • £314
View Deal

You will need an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of this limited-time deal. 

Thankfully, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial to first-time users, allowing you to access all of this year’s Prime Day discounts at no additional cost. 

Is the Apple Watch Series 9 worth buying? 

Apple Watch Series 9 on wrist
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

A smart extension of an iPhone

Pros

  • Certain models made from recycled aluminium
  • Faster Siri
  • Accurate tracking
  • Very bright screen

Cons

  • Design remains the same
  • Health data needs to be shown better

The Apple Watch 9 is an excellent smartwatch for those looking for a fitness companion as well as for people who simply want an expansion of the iPhone on their wrist. 

The 9th iteration of the Apple Watch features the same iconic design, a bright display and a long list of health and fitness tracking features. Siri is faster than ever thanks to the addition of on-device processing with the new chipset, and the Apple Watch now supports gesture controls with your finger and thumb. 

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Apple Watch Series 9 review

Best Prime Day deals

UK:

US:

You might like…

My favourite Apple accessory ever is a bargain this Prime Day

My favourite Apple accessory ever is a bargain this Prime Day

Max Parker 2 mins ago
The Fitbit Charge 6’s Prime Day deal destroys the Pixel Watch

The Fitbit Charge 6’s Prime Day deal destroys the Pixel Watch

Jon Mundy 6 mins ago
Quick, the Fire TV Cube is at its lowest price yet

Quick, the Fire TV Cube is at its lowest price yet

Kob Monney 10 mins ago
Hisense QLED TVs are now super cheap this Prime Day

Hisense QLED TVs are now super cheap this Prime Day

Kob Monney 41 mins ago
The iPad 10 is fantastic, and easy to recommend with this Prime Day price cut

The iPad 10 is fantastic, and easy to recommend with this Prime Day price cut

Max Parker 50 mins ago
Prime Day’s dual drawer air fryer deal is on another level

Prime Day’s dual drawer air fryer deal is on another level

Jessica Gorringe 56 mins ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words