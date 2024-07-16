The Apple Watch 9 just became unmissable with this Prime Day price tag

Apple’s latest smartwatch has been given a major discount in time for Prime Day.

Right now, you can get the Apple Watch 9 for as little as £314. That’s a nice 21% off the RRP of the 10-month-old Apple Watch, making this the perfect time to nab one to track your summer hikes and workouts or see texts and notifications without getting your phone out.

The 41mm Apple Watch Series 9 would typically cost you £399, making this the perfect time to pick it up for £85 less. That’s extra cash you could spend on your summer holidays this year, or another snazzy watch band to change up your look depending on your outfit.

The Apple Watch 9 has dropped for £314 Save 21% on the latest Apple Watch when you shop Amazon’s Prime Day sale. The Apple Watch 9 is available for just £314 down from £399 for a limited time only. Amazon

Was £399

£314 View Deal

You will need an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of this limited-time deal.

Thankfully, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial to first-time users, allowing you to access all of this year’s Prime Day discounts at no additional cost.

Is the Apple Watch Series 9 worth buying?

A smart extension of an iPhone Pros Certain models made from recycled aluminium

Faster Siri

Accurate tracking

Very bright screen Cons Design remains the same

Health data needs to be shown better

The Apple Watch 9 is an excellent smartwatch for those looking for a fitness companion as well as for people who simply want an expansion of the iPhone on their wrist.

The 9th iteration of the Apple Watch features the same iconic design, a bright display and a long list of health and fitness tracking features. Siri is faster than ever thanks to the addition of on-device processing with the new chipset, and the Apple Watch now supports gesture controls with your finger and thumb.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Apple Watch Series 9 review.

Best Prime Day deals

UK:

US: