The Apple Watch 8 just got its first major price cut

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

Listen up Apple fans, the Apple Watch Series 8 price cut you’ve been waiting for has just dropped and it’s a doozy.

Right now, the 41mm Apple Watch Series 8 can be yours for just £369 over at John Lewis and Partners. That’s a slick £50 discount on the original RRP and easily the biggest Apple Watch Series 8 price drop we’ve seen to date.

Given that the watch itself has only been on the market for about three months, we’re surprised to see such a big price drop so soon but if you’ve had your eye on the wearable for Christmas then it’s a very opportune discount.

The Apple Watch 8 builds upon the fantastic foundations laid by the Series 7, making use of the same end-to-end display that makes existing watch faces look better than ever. Plus, there are several watch faces exclusive to these larger-screened Apple Watches, such as Modular Max which crams a ton of info in the Series 8 display.

Beyond a resurfacing of previous features, the Apple Watch 8 does come with a few new tricks up its sleeve that are sure to tempt potential adopters. For starters, Crash Detection is now built into the watch and can alert your emergency contacts and the nearby emergency services if you’ve been in a car accident.

There’s also a new temperature sensor built in that can monitor your skin temperature to determine when ovulation has taken place. For folks who want to keep better tabs on their reproductive health, this is a game changer.

While the battery itself hasn’t changed over last year’s Apple Watch, the Series 8 can make use of the new ‘Low Power Mode’ to stretch battery life by up to 36-hours by disabling certain features like the always on display.

If you’re looking to upgrade from an old Apple Watch then the Series 8 is easily the best one to recommend, particularly when it’s got such a notable price decrease attached. Plus, you’ll also get a two-year warranty as standard via John Lewis for extra peace of mind.

