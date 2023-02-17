 large image

The Apple Watch 8 is now the cheapest we’ve ever seen it on Amazon

Gemma Ryles
Staff Writer

If you’ve been interested in the Apple Watch 8 but don’t want to break the bank, then check out this deal from Amazon.

We’ve found an incredible deal on the Apple Watch 8 that you really won’t want to miss. Amazon is currently running a 12% discount on the wearable, bringing the price down from £419 to just £369. This is the cheapest the Apple Watch 8 has been on Amazon, so you may want to check it out before it’s gone.

This Series 8 is the smaller 41mm option and comes with a Midnight Aluminium case and a Midnight Sport band. It features a temperature sensor that can help monitor ovulation estimates and has advanced cycle features, ideal for anyone looking to get a better understanding of their reproductive health.

We gave the Apple Watch 8 an impressive 4.5 stars along with a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge, touting the excellent tracking features and sleek design. We thought that the data for runs and other activities were accurate, even outmatching other, pricer, wearables on the market.

The Apple Watch 8 boasts updated low-power modes which is ideal if you want to squeeze more life out of your wearable. Charging up the watch to a full battery took less than an hour, with 10 minutes getting you around 20% of juice.

This wearable has both an IP6X and 5ATM water resistance rating, meaning it can withstand dust and be used for swimming or worn in the shower with no issue.

Apple Watch 8 Keepa

As we can see from the Keepa screenshot above, the Apple Watch 8 has never been this affordable on Amazon over its entire lifetime. We can’t make any promises on how long this deal will last for, so we recommend jumping on it now before it shoots back up to its normal price of £419.

