The Apple AirPods Pro have dropped in price for the first time this year

You can now purchase a pair of Apple AirPods Pro for £233.95 using the eBay discount code PETAL10.

With how recently the AirPods Pro were released, any kind of saving has been hard to come by on this premium product. However, you can now purchase for £15.05 less than their RRP of £249.

Whilst you should bare in mind the Hi-Tech Electronics store listing has been cheeky in upping its price to £259.95, eBay’s 10% off discount code PETAL10 still means you can purchase the AirPods Pro for less than their original price point, down to £233.95, simply by pasting in the code at the checkout and taking £26 off the listing.

The AirPods Pro are Apple’s third iteration of true wireless earbuds with a ton of features that make these a cut above the rest, earning the ‘Pro’ in their name. Boasting, for the first time, Active Noise Cancellation, the AirPods Pro also feature a transparency mode, allowing you the choice of both keeping noise out or letting it in in order to know what’s happening around you.

You can easily switch between ANC, transparency mode, or choose to have both off with the tap controls on the stem of your AirPods, or by managing it on your device. You’ll even benefit from the AirPods Pro’s adaptive equaliser, constantly ensuring sound is being beautifully delivered to you right down to the shape of your ear.

With an all-new in-ear design, sound isolation is also key in optimising the effectiveness of ANC, with each pair of AirPods Pro coming with interchangeable tips in three sizes – Small, Medium and Large. Once paired to your phone, you can even carry out a sound test to check there’s no sound leakage.

Powered by the H1 chip, this ensures a fantastic, stable connection to your device, as well as clarity when making calls. This is also what helps to utilise Siri, available at your touch whenever you need the Apple voice assistant.

The Apple AirPods Pro are able to run, with a single charge, for up to 4.5 hours with a total of 24 hours of juice available with the wireless charging case. Better still, just 5 minutes on charge can give you an hour of playback juice.

“AirPods Pro are excellent earbuds and easy to recommend, especially if you’re deep in the iOS ecosystem. They sound great, are far more comfortable than competing headphones and the ANC is very effective. ”

With that Trusted Reviews recommendation, the £233.95 price point should make the AirPods Pro pretty tempting. Just make sure you don’t forget to use the discount code PETAL10 to bring them below their RRP.

