The Amazon Fire TV Cube has fallen back to its cheapest price yet

It wouldn’t be a Black Friday event if Amazon didn’t discount one of its Fire TV products, and the online retail giant has decided to bring one of its best streamers down to a much affordable price.

The Fire TV Cube has been reduced to a quite frankly stupendous prices, discounted from its usual RRP of £109.99 all the way down to £59.99.

Fire TV Cube Deal Amazon’s best streaming device, which includes hands-free control via Alexa, has now plummeted down to its lowest price yet for a tempting deal ahead of Black Friday. Amazon

Was £109.99

Now £59.99 View Deal

Now there is a slight caveat in that early in October it was at £79.99 before heading back up to its RRP so the reduction isn’t as massive as it may initially appear, but whichever way you look at it, this is a great deal and sees the Fire TV Cube return to its lowest price yet. If you’re looking for a capable video streamer then out of all the Fire TV options on the market, the Fire TV Cube would be it.

Unlike the other Fire TV streamers, the Cube is shaped like a cube (no surprises there); sitting at the top of Amazon’s Fire TV streaming series as its ‘fastest, most powerful’ device in the line-up. The Fire TV Cube offers the ability to control your TV, soundbar, AV receiver and satellite receiver with the sound of your voice

All the main HDR formats are present, with HDR10, HLG, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision included to wring the best picture possible from whatever TV you have and whichever video streaming app you subscribe. You’ll also be able to get the best sound possible (if you have compatible equipment, of course) with Dolby Atmos supported to listen to content in immersive surround sound.

Given how wide-ranging the Fire TV ecosystem is, all the apps you’re likely to ever need are supported by the Fire TV Cube, so Netflix, Disney+, Tidal, Spotify, NOW, BT Sport, BoxNation, YouTube, Deezer and DAZN. If you’re in the US you’ll get the likes of Peacock and HBO Max too.

The Fire TV Cube should have the new ‘Fire TV experience’, with a freshened up interface that’s an improvement over the older one, making it easier to find content and of course, there’s Alexa to help guide you to what you want to watch quicker.

This is an excellent deal for an excellent video streamer, which in our review we called a “comprehensive streaming device”. Make sure you don’t miss out if you’re in need of a video streaming device.