The Amazon Exclusive Edition of Devil May Cry 5 is at its lowest price yet

Get ready to slice up some demons at a discount rate. The Xbox One Amazon exclusive edition of Devil May Cry 5 just had a substantial price drop. The retailer has knocked £7 off, so you can now get Capcom’s latest hack and slash game for just £19.99 – the lowest price yet.

Buy: Devil May Cry 5 Now £19.99 (save £7)

Not only do you get the game at a bargain price – especially considering it was £50 when it released back in March – Amazon’s exclusive version also nets you some freebies.

Best Devil May Cry 5 Deal Devil May Cry 5 with 5 Costumes (Exclusive to Amazon.co.uk) (Xbox One) Pick up the Devil May Cry 5 game for even less and enjoy a variety of costumes to ensure you look the part

Along with the base game, you’ll get five additional costumes, ensuring you’ll have an outfit for every occasion. Since this is a game that’s all about battling your foes in spectacular fashion, it’s fair to say that looking good is a priority.

Devil May Cry 5, a sequel to 2008’s Devil May Cry 4, rather than the controversial 2013 reboot, is a return to form for the series. Though it isn’t breaking new ground, this is one of those games where the gameplay is so satisfying that the lack of variety isn’t important. And while fighting is all you’ll be doing, Devil May Cry 5 at least gives you plenty of options. Combat will never get stale as, along with an abundance of customisable weapons to experiment with, there are also three characters to choose between, each with their own unique play style.

There’s more than one reason that games like Devil May Cry 5 are often dubbed ‘spectacle fighters’. The graphics are impressive, and the design of enemies and environments alike will often see you distracted. As you learn to unleash devastating combos, the screen will light up with particle effects that make every battle delightfully chaotic.

Our reviewer gave it a 9/10 rating. Her assurance that, despite a less-than-satisfying plot, “you’ll likely be tempted to smash that new game button seconds after the credits roll”, is probably all the reason you need to give this game a go.

If you’re an Xbox owner and a fan of action games, or if you just want to try one out at a reasonable price, then this is the deal for you.

