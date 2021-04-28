In the market for a new fitness tracker? eBay has just slashed the price of the Amazfit Neo for the second time this week. The deal, which comes via Argos’ eBay store, sees the price of the wearable plummet to less than half its original price.

The Amazfit Neo was already an affordable fitness watch with an RRP of £39. Earlier this week, we saw the price of the green model drop by 25% to £29. Now, you can pick up the classic-looking watch in red for just £19 when you shop through Argos’ eBay storefront – that’s over 50% off the original price tag.

Deal: Get the Amazfit Neo for just £19 on eBay (50% off)

The Amazfit Neo is a retro-looking wearable packed with fitness tracking capabilities and handy smartwatch features.

The watch’s fitness tracking talents include real-time workout tracking, sports modes (including running, walking and cycling), 24-hour heart rate monitoring, a PAI score for different activities, and sleep tracking. It’s even suitable for swimmers, with water resistance built-in for up to 50 metres.

The Neo also supports app notifications, call alerts and comes with Bluetooth 5.0, allowing it to sync with the Zepp app on your phone.

The always-on display doesn’t support touch, but if you’re happy (or prefer) to navigate the black and white display with four physical buttons that match its old school design, this shouldn’t be an issue.

Finally, the smartwatch features an extensive 28 days of battery and takes around two and a half hours to charge fully.

If you like the sound of the Amazfit Neo, you’ll want to act fast. This is a fantastic opportunity to bag the Neo for less than £20. The deal is available on Click & Collect too, so you can save some cash by picking your order up from your local Argos. Visit eBay now to save 50% on the retro fitness tracker.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.