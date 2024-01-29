Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The AirPods Pro 2 USB-C are at their Black Friday price again

Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

The hugely popular and top-rated Apple AirPods Pro 2 are currently seeing a rare and significant price drop on Amazon.

You can now get the newest AirPods Pro 2 model for just £199, saving a generous £30 on the £229 RRP. 

The AirPods Pro 2 only launched back in September 2023 and, apart from during Black Friday, we have rarely seen the earbuds reduced by such a considerable amount. 

Not only is the saving significant, the AirPods Pro 2 are highly rated, receiving a 4.5-star rating from us after their launch, and boast an abundance of features to enhance your listening experience. 

Thanks to the Apple-designed H2 chip, the AirPods Pro 2 have up to 2x more Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) than the previous AirPods Pro, and their Adaptive Audio feature blends Transparency mode with Active Noise Cancellation to deliver the best listening experience, depending on your environment. 

Trusted Reviews’ Editor Max Parker praised the AirPods Pro 2’s ANC, stating “after spending a week with the AirPods Pro 2 they have shot to the top of my favourite ANC buds list” and the feature “is great, especially for cutting out the whir of trains and tubes.”

It’s not just the ANC that is heavily praised, but the sound quality itself. Again, thanks to the H2 chip combined with the AirPods’ array of custom drivers and amplifiers, sound quality is richer and warmer. Max also concluded that the “the extra clarity added to vocals is welcome too, giving all genres an extra hit of immersiveness.”

The USB-C MagSafe case means you’ll be able to recharge either with a universal USB-C cable or wirelessly, and it allows for up to 30-hours of listening time and up to 24-hours of talk time too.

For any iPhone user, the AirPods Pro 2 are great accessory but when they’re available for such a significantly reduced price, they’re a definite must-buy.

