 large image

The AirPods Pro 2 keep dropping in price at Amazon

Jon Mundy

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are on offer again over at Amazon, giving you arguably the best wireless earbuds on the market for a cut down price.

We weren’t surprised to find that the AirPods Pro 2 were “the best all-round earbuds available” for iPhone users when we reviewed them back in October. However, we have been ever so slightly surprised to see how quickly they’ve received the discount treatment.

After a couple of swift discounts around Black Friday in November, we now have another great AirPods Pro 2 deal for you. Head over to Amazon, and you’ll find these premium 2nd gen ‘buds for £234, down from £249. That’s a 6% saving, which is a rarity for recently released Apple product.

Get 6% off the AirPods Pro 2

The AirPods Pro 2 earbuds are currently available for 6% less than their RRP over on Amazon, and mere months after release.

Of course, £234 is still a lot of money. So what do you get for your investment?

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 give you some of the best ANC (active noise cancellation) in the game, with twice the amount of noise cancelling power as before.

You also get the benefits of Apple’s unique U1 chip, which grants the AirPods Pro 2 an AirTag-like level of precise location-tracking ability. You’ll never lose these little suckers.

This would all be for nought if the AirPods Pro 2 didn’t sound fantastics, but thankfully they do. The output is full and rich, and comfortably the match of classy rivals like the Sony WF-1000XM4.

You also get the benefits of Apple’s Spatial Audio, which really comes into its own when making movies and TV shows more immersive.

With this lower price, it’s the perfect time to pop the Apple AirPods Pro 2 in your ear.

