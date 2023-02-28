The AirPods Pro 2 have taken another nose dive in price

Apple’s latest and greatest true wireless earphones, the AirPods Pro 2, have dropped in price yet again.

It was only a couple of weeks ago that we reported on a great deal for the AirPods Pro 2 over on Amazon. Now the online retail giant has slashed the AirPods Pro 2 price further.

Head over to Amazon right now and you’ll find the AirPods Pro 2 selling for £229.99. That’s a saving of £20 on the RRP, or 8 percent. It’s also about £5 less than the previous deal.

These are just about the best earphones you can buy if you’re an iPhone owner. Apple has laid on the best ANC on the market, ensuring blissfully quiet journeys and spookily clear ambient sound using the Transparency mode. Nobody does it better.

Apple’s U1 chip ensures that you’ll never lose these compact buds, affording an AirTracker-like level of precision tracking.

More important than all that is how good the AirPods Pro 2 sound. In our 4.5-star review, we noted that Apple had upped its sound quality game from the first generation AirPods Pro, with clear vocals and refined bass.

They’re every bit the match of the Sony WF-1000XM4, which would probably be our pick for Android users.

The AirPods Pro 2 also support Spatial Audio, which tracks your head movement for a more immersive sound output.

Both the case and the buds are IPX4 rated, so should stand up to those sweaty runs. You’ll get around six hours of charge from the buds with ANC on, while the case provides 30 hours.

Basically, if you’re an iPhone user and you’re shopping for the best ‘buds possible right now, check out this deal.