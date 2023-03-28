 large image

The AirPods Max just had their first price cut in ages

Max Parker
Editor

Apple’s over-ear AirPods Max headphones are a pricey bit of kit, however we’ve spotted a rare discount over on Amazon.

As part of its Spring Sale, Amazon has slashed £20 off the AirPods Max – bringing the typical £549 price you’d pay if you walked into an Apple Store down to £529.

That’s a nice saving and while these remain a pricey piece of tech that won’t appeal to everyone, if you’re in the market for AirPods Max this is a nice deal to have.

The deal looks to – at least at the time of writing – be available for all the colours, so you can choose from silver, green, blue, red and black. You can see the green model in the main image above.

In our glowing 4/5 star AirPods Max review we said, “Apple’s first pair of over-ear headphones are a luxury aimed solely at those who entrench themselves fully in Apple’s ever-expanding ecosystem.”

We continued the review by saying “They’re packed with good ideas, clever design elements and wonderfully versatile audio but the price, when compared to the big rivals, will make them a hard sell for many.”

The AirPods Max sound fantastic and pair predictably very well with iOS and macOS products. ANC (active noise cancellation) is supported and this does a great job blocking out loud noises from planes, trains or a loud office. If you commute or travel a lot, ANC headphones are an easy recommendation.

The Transparency mode for allowing exterior noise in is excellent too, while Spatial Audio is available for immersive listening complete with head-tracking and plenty of computational tricks to enhance audio quality.

