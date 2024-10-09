Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The affordable Poco X6 is now cheaper than ever

Amazon has dropped the price of the already affordable Poco X6 Android smartphone to its lowest ever price.

Get the Poco X6 for just £184 on day two of the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event and save a solid £35 off its usual RRP. 

With a stunning display, impressive 64MP main camera and solid power for everyday use, the Poco X6 is a fantastic budget-friendly Android smartphone.

The Poco X6 has a 6.67-inch AMOLED CrystalRes display which boasts as many as 68.7 million colours to ensure detailed picture quality. Plus with a refresh rate of 120Hz, not only will animations and scrolling feel smooth and lag-free but this is also double that of the flagship iPhone 16. 

Flip the Poco X6 over and you’ll be greeted by its triple camera setup which includes a 64MP main lens supported by an 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro. While the macro camera rarely comes into play, the 64MP main is undoubtedly the star of the show with our reviewer confirming “you can capture some really impressive shots.” 

They continued “the colours are natural without looking flat, and the HDR effect keeps highlights under control without looking cartoonish.”

While the ultrawide lacks the detail found in the main lens, it does come in handy when taking photos of landscapes or large buildings. 

Powering the Poco X6 is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor which, although isn’t the latest or most powerful chipset around, is still a capable offering that we found allows apps to open quickly, scrolling to feel smooth and animations to look fluid.

Having said that, it’s worth noting that when you use the Poco X6 for more intensive tasks, such as demanding gaming, then you will notice the handset begins to lag, so this is a better suited smartphone for more everyday use. 

Overall we were impressed by the Poco X6, with our reviewer concluding the handset is “a solid all-rounder that offers a lovely display, a great camera and a nice design for a very tempting price”.

If you want a seriously affordable Android smartphone that still boasts some of the premium features you’d find in much more expensive handsets, then you’d be hard pressed to find a better option than the Poco X6.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

