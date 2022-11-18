The 55-inch LG A2 OLED TV is less than half price ahead of Black Friday

If you’re eagerly awaiting Black Friday for a great deal on a TV, your wishes may have come true early. You can save 54% on the LG A2 OLED television today.

LG’s OLED televisions continue to set the standard for 4K sets in the eyes of many critics, thus you don’t tend to see savings of 54% on the current year’s models. Today, you can buy the LG A2 55-inch TV for £799. That’s down from £1,699.

If you’re looking to spend a little more on a top of the line set, or save money on a second TV for the bedroom, for instance, you can check our rolling early Black Friday Deals page for some killer deals ahead of the big shopping event.

However, given this LG A2 OLED TV was only introduced earlier this year, we can’t stress enough what a good deal this is. The 55-inch 4K display has a 60Hz refresh rate, the a7 Gen 5 processor, Dolby Vision HDR, and a trio of HDR 2.0 ports. It’s going to look fantastic in your living room.

Was £1,699.99

£779 View Deal

If you’re looking for a top Smart TV interface, LG’s webOS is on board and up there with the best. That means you’ll get access to the top streaming apps like Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Freeview, and LG’s own Channels service. Gamers will enjoy the GeForce Now streaming app and the ultra low latency tech on board. The eARC HDMI tech also means you can push audio from every device plugged into the television directly to a soundbar or surround sound system.

Unfortunately, we haven’t reviewed the LG A2 TV, which is the entry-level device in LG’s OLED range. However, entry-level doesn’t mean ‘budget’ and this set is highly rated by shoppers on Amazon with an average score of 4.7 out of 5.

Looking at Amazon’s price history for this set, we can see it’s an all-time low for the LG A2 55-inch OLED TV on Amazon. Check out the price tracking image below.

