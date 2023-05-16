Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

The 512GB M2 Mac Mini is now an absolute bargain

Nick Rayner By Nick Rayner linkedin Contact via linkedin

Apple’s newest and most versatile Mac Mini has just seen a reduction of over £70 on Amazon, making now the perfect opportunity to pick one up.

We’ve been wowed by just how useful having such a powerful MacOS device in such a small case can be, and now you can grab the 512GB edition of the Apple Mac Mini M2 on Amazon for only £776.

How can we praise this beautiful little computer more than we already have? In his 4.5 star review, Editor Max Parker wrote that the M2 Mini is “one of the easiest to recommend Apple computers I have ever reviewed.”

The real standout feature of the M2 Mini is the fact Apple managed to pack so much power into such a slim case. It’s about half as tall as the already compact Mac Studio, with phenomenal speed for most tasks. The read and write speeds are especially standout, meaning that booting and installation times should be extremely quick.

512GB Apple Mac Mini with M2 chip

512GB Apple Mac Mini with M2 chip

Amazon is offering more than £70 off the uber-compact, uber-powerful 2023 Mac Mini with a very reasonable 512GB storage.

  • Amazon
  • Was £849
  • Now £776
View Deal

As you would expect from Apple, the design is very sleek. The ports are all on the back, and the silver colour is iconic at this point. Not only will the M2 Mini take up almost no space on your desk, it’ll look good while doing so too. 

The only real issue with this device is the fact it can only really stay put – this is not a replacement for a laptop after all. In connection with this, you’ll need to buy a monitor, mouse and keyboard separately, but if you already have these things to hand and don’t need to move around all the time to work, then this really is a phenomenal device.

Apple discounts are rare beasts, so if you want to give your desktop experience a serious boost then now’s the chance to buy one of the best home PCs going, for a fraction of the cost.

