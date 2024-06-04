Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra is now cheaper than an iPhone 15 Pro

Jon Mundy

Who wants to snag a 512GB Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for a cheaper price than the iPhone 15 Pro?

That’s precisely what’s on offer at Argos right now. The beloved UK high street retailer is currently selling the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra for £1049, which is already a saving of £150 on the previous price of £1,199. It’s even cheaper when you consider that Samsung is selling this particular model at £1,349.

However, the money-saving magnificence doesn’t end there. If you then use the code ELEC10 at checkout, you’ll secure a further discount on the price, bringing the Galaxy S24 Ultra down to £944.10.

Get the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra for £944.10 with code ELEC10

Argos is offering the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra for just £944.10 using the code ELEC10, which makes it cheaper than an iPhone 15 Pro.

When you consider that the iPhone 15 Pro – not even the Max – starts from £999, you’ll hopefully appreciate what an amazing deal this is.

If you still don’t, then consider the fact that we rate the Galaxy S24 Ultra to be the best flagship Android phone on the market right now. We awarded the Galaxy S24 Ultra 4.5 out of 5 in our review, “a phone that seems to do it all, with a high-end display, versatile cameras, excellent battery life and unique GenAI capabilities”.

Its camera system is the most flexible and far-reaching on the market, with superb zoom capabilities. Meanwhile, the phone’s display is pretty much the best around.

Our one caveat at the time of our review was that “all that tech comes with a very high asking price”. Even that’s not an issue now that you can get the Galaxy S24 Ultra for so much cheaper.

