The 5-star Sony WF-1000XM4 are almost half price

You can now get one of the best sets of true wireless earphones, the Sony WF-1000XM4, for almost half price.

Click on the deal link below and you’ll find that Amazon is selling the Sony WF-1000XM4 for a price of just £149. That’s a 40% saving on the £250 RRP.

Note that you’ll have to ben content with the Silver model with gold accents here. The Black model with copper accents (pictured above) is on sale too, but for £176.97, which represents a 29% saving.

Either way, this is a great saving on a superb set of earbuds. Our reviewer awarded the Sony WF-1000XM4 the full five star treatment, concluding at the time that they were “the finest-sounding wireless earbuds yet” with a peerless “sense of refinement, musicality and drama.”

Indeed, we stand by those comments. In our recent Best wireless earbuds round-up, we named the Sony WF-1000XM4 as the best sounding on the market.

They also sport excellent noise cancellation, a nice compact design with an IPX4 water resistance rating, and a comprehensive feature set. Sony’s app is one of the most extensive on the market, offering a full ear seal set-up process alongside EQ settings and adaptive sound according to your environment.

Speak to Chat will pause music whenever it hears to talking, which is great for those moments in shops or on public transport where you want to talk to someone without having to fish an earbud out of your ear every time.

You also get 8-hours of battery life from a single charge with noise cancelling on, while the compact case provides three full charges.