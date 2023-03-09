 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The 5-star Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II have just had a major price cut

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

If you’re after a healthy saving on some of the very best true wireless earphones on the market, take a look at this Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II deal.

Amazon is currently selling the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II for £259 rather than the usual £279.95. That’s a 7 percent discount on a set of premium ‘buds that have only been on the market since September.

Save 7% on the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

Save 7% on the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

Amazon is selling the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II for £259, which is a saving of 7% on the RRP.

  • Amazon
  • Save 7%
  • Now £259
View Deal

Note that this new price only applies to the light Soapstone colour, not the Triple Black option. However, you can also specify your earphones with the optional case cover, which provides a protective soft-touch silicone exterior and a aluminium carabiner, and secure a similar 6% saving.

The main focus should be on those Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II earphones, however, as they’re truly phenomenal. We gave the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II the full 5-star treatment in our review, praising them for their class-leading active noise cancellation (ANC) and their improved sound.

They’re not the best sounding ‘buds in their class by any means, but they do sound good. That’s especially so now that Bose has boosted the bass a little, providing a more punchy sound profile.

Battery life has also taken a turn for the better since the original Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, while we’re fans of the new slimline design too.

“The best earbuds for noise-cancelling have gotten better, and it’ll be some true wireless pair that knocks them off their perch,” we concluded.

Hopefully can appreciate from these comments that this is a deal to be taken seriously.

You might like…

Best Wireless Earbuds 2023: Amazing true wireless sound

Best Wireless Earbuds 2023: Amazing true wireless sound

Kob Monney 1 month ago
Best Running Headphones 2023: The best headphones for workouts

Best Running Headphones 2023: The best headphones for workouts

Kob Monney 1 month ago
Best headphones 2023: The best at any price

Best headphones 2023: The best at any price

Kob Monney 3 months ago

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.