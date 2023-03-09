The 5-star Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II have just had a major price cut

If you’re after a healthy saving on some of the very best true wireless earphones on the market, take a look at this Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II deal.

Amazon is currently selling the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II for £259 rather than the usual £279.95. That’s a 7 percent discount on a set of premium ‘buds that have only been on the market since September.

Note that this new price only applies to the light Soapstone colour, not the Triple Black option. However, you can also specify your earphones with the optional case cover, which provides a protective soft-touch silicone exterior and a aluminium carabiner, and secure a similar 6% saving.

The main focus should be on those Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II earphones, however, as they’re truly phenomenal. We gave the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II the full 5-star treatment in our review, praising them for their class-leading active noise cancellation (ANC) and their improved sound.

They’re not the best sounding ‘buds in their class by any means, but they do sound good. That’s especially so now that Bose has boosted the bass a little, providing a more punchy sound profile.

Battery life has also taken a turn for the better since the original Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, while we’re fans of the new slimline design too.

“The best earbuds for noise-cancelling have gotten better, and it’ll be some true wireless pair that knocks them off their perch,” we concluded.

Hopefully can appreciate from these comments that this is a deal to be taken seriously.