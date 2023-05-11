The 5-star Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are now a bargain buy

Amazon is currently selling the stellar Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II for a bargain price.

The online retailer now has the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II listed for £239, which is a 15% saving on the previous price of £279.95.

That’s a brilliant saving for a quite phenomenal set of earbuds. The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II listing proclaims that they are the “World’s Best Noise Cancelling In-Ear Headphones”, which would sound a tad boastful if it weren’t completely true.

We awarded the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II a rare 5 stars out of 5 in our review. “When it comes to noise-cancelling there aren’t many, if any true wireless earphones, that can hold a candle to what Bose has done here,” we said.

“Throw in improvements to the battery life, decent customisation options along with bigger and better bass and you have one of the best wireless earbuds available.”

They’re better than their predecessor in pretty much every way. The ANC is somehow a step up (which is really saying something), sound quality has improved, they’re nice and slim, and battery life is longer than before.

But really, these are for those who demand a quiet, still audio bubble around them. Frequent travellers, or those who work in noisy environments, should seriously consider the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II above all other competition. They’re uncannily good and filtering out extraneous sound.

One of the rare (and minor) negatives that we highlighted in our review was that the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II had gotten a £30 price bump over their predecessor. This bargain Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II deal rolls that negative point right back.