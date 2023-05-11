 large image

Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The 5-star Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are now a bargain buy

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Amazon is currently selling the stellar Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II for a bargain price.

The online retailer now has the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II listed for £239, which is a 15% saving on the previous price of £279.95.

Save 15% on the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

Save 15% on the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

Amazon is selling the peerless Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II for £239, which is a generous 15% saving.

  • Amazon
  • Save 15%
  • Now £239
View Deal

That’s a brilliant saving for a quite phenomenal set of earbuds. The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II listing proclaims that they are the “World’s Best Noise Cancelling In-Ear Headphones”, which would sound a tad boastful if it weren’t completely true.

We awarded the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II a rare 5 stars out of 5 in our review. “When it comes to noise-cancelling there aren’t many, if any true wireless earphones, that can hold a candle to what Bose has done here,” we said.

“Throw in improvements to the battery life, decent customisation options along with bigger and better bass and you have one of the best wireless earbuds available.”

They’re better than their predecessor in pretty much every way. The ANC is somehow a step up (which is really saying something), sound quality has improved, they’re nice and slim, and battery life is longer than before.

But really, these are for those who demand a quiet, still audio bubble around them. Frequent travellers, or those who work in noisy environments, should seriously consider the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II above all other competition. They’re uncannily good and filtering out extraneous sound.

One of the rare (and minor) negatives that we highlighted in our review was that the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II had gotten a £30 price bump over their predecessor. This bargain Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II deal rolls that negative point right back.

You might like…

Best Bluetooth Speakers 2023: The best budget and premium wireless speakers

Best Bluetooth Speakers 2023: The best budget and premium wireless speakers

Kob Monney 2 weeks ago
Best Headphones 2023: The top pairs we’ve tested

Best Headphones 2023: The top pairs we’ve tested

Kob Monney 2 months ago
Best Wireless Earbuds 2023: Amazing true wireless sound

Best Wireless Earbuds 2023: Amazing true wireless sound

Kob Monney 3 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.