Amazon has reduced the Sony WF-1000XM3 noise cancelling true wireless earbuds by 33% – bringing them down to the lowest price ever from the online retailer

The Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless have been fluctuating in price for months, but they’ve now hit a brand new low price, taking a third off their RRP of £230.

Toeing the price of around £160 for months, you can now pay just £153.03 for the 5 out of 5 Trusted Reviews Highly Recommended true wireless earbuds, taking a total of £76.97 off their original retail price point.

One of the top pairs of true wireless that money can buy, Sony has nailed it with the WF-1000XM3’s, offering unbeatable performance from its features and supreme audio quality.

Put succinctly in our review, “The WF-1000XM3 build upon the original for another excellent true wireless earbud. The audio quality is superb, the design refined and they boast a number of features, such as noise cancellation, that most true wireless struggle to match. While they don’t have the best battery stamina in their class, and they lack high-quality aptX Bluetooth, this is as good as it gets for wireless in-ears.”

But how about those features? The Sony WF-1000XM3 offer industry leading noise cancellation, powered by the earbud’s QN1e processor. Able to catch ambient noise before it reaches your ears, the Sony WF-1000XM3 offer a true bubble of sound, working to reduce background noise as you go about your day.

With Adaptive Sound Controls, the Sony WF-1000XM3 also work intuitively to learn what you’re doing whilst in use, whether you’re walking near a busy road and need to let more sound in, or in an office environment where more noise cancellation is needed to get stuck into your work.

Now down to their lowest price yet at £153.03, there’s never been a better time to pick up this incredible pair of true wireless earbuds.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

